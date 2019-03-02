Brownell: 'This was a tough one'

Clemson suffered another heartbreaking loss to No. 5 North Carolina, 81-79, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers (17-12, 7-9 ACC) got 24 points from Marcquise Reed and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Elijah Thomas, but Shelton Mitchell’s last ditched effort to tie the game in the final seconds was stolen away by UNC’s Coby White and Garrison Brooks.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell thought it was a great effort by his Tigers despite the outcome.

“I thought it was just a great basketball game. Kids on both teams played at a very high level, making big plays,” he said after the game. “I’m really proud of our guys, but North Carolina…they are just very good.”

Watch more of Brownell’s after-game press conference on TCITV: