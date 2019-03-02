Catching up with 4-star Clemson commit Parks

Walker Parks became the fourth commitment in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class when he gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers last October. The four-star offensive lineman from Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass chose Clemson over an offer to play for Kentucky – where his father played college football – as well as offers from Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and a number of other major programs.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Parks to get the latest as he gets ready for his final season of high school football before joining the Tigers.

TCI: When do you start spring practice with your team?

Parks: “We start in May, so it’s a little late spring ball but I cannot wait to hit someone.”

TCI: Are there any parts of your game in particular that you’re working to improve on, and what are your goals for your senior season?

Parks: “I’m trying to improve everything! I need to get better all around the board. My goals for this season are to be completely dominant and be in the best condition I can be in to prepare myself for Clemson.”

TCI: What have you been hearing from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell?

Parks: “He’s been telling me how workouts and spring practice is going. He says he wishes I was there now.”

TCI: How is your relationship with Coach Caldwell and the staff?

Parks: “It’s very close. I consider all of them like family.”

TCI: When do you plan on visiting Clemson again?

Parks: “I’ll be at the spring game!”

TCI: How excited are you to begin your Clemson career next year, and will you be an early enrollee?

Parks: “I cannot wait. I am going to early enroll but it’s gonna be tough. I need to take four classes online to have enough credits.”

TCI: What do you feel you’ll bring to the table for the Tigers on the offensive line in the future?

Parks: “I think I bring my athleticism to the table. I can move and I think it’ll be a good thing with Clemson’s offense in running screens.”

