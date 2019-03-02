Jones: "I tried to stay cool, calm and collected"

Jones: "I tried to stay cool, calm and collected"

Baseball

Jones: "I tried to stay cool, calm and collected"

By 26 minutes ago

By: |

Holt Jones, Sam Hall and Bryce Teodosio were all smiles after the Tigers defeated South Carolina Saturday at Fluor Field to even the series with South Carolina.

Watch the player postgame on TCITV:

, , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

Clemson continued to pour it on in the fourth inning with three runs coming on four hits with two outs. Sam Hall got the ball rolling and added to the Tiger lead in the fourth inning with a two-run blast over (…)

reply
6hr

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Clemson took its first lead of the game in the top of the third with two runs on three his to take a 4-2 advantage. Sam Hall led off with a single to left and stole second, as Logan (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home