Ross staying humble despite last season's success

Wide receiver Justyn Ross has already accomplished so much at Clemson it is hard to believe he will be just a sophomore in the fall.

The rising sophomore led the Tigers last season with 1,000 yards on 46 catches and scored nine touchdowns. He caught 12 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns in wins over Notre Dame and Alabama in the College Football Playoff, while helping the Tigers win their second national championship in three years.

As spring practice continues, Ross is glad to have the entire semester to improve as a player and work with his teammates to be even better in 2019.

Ross on participating in spring drills for the first time

“It’s different because you get the chance to learn a lot more during the spring. When I got here in the summer I just had to jump in and make it work the best that I could. Now I feel like I can develop a lot more.”

Ross on his freshman-year performance

“I wouldn’t say it shocked me but it meant a lot for me to go out there and do the things that I did. I’m a very humble person, but I am glad that I did do those things.”

Ross on how he can get better as a wide receiver this spring

“Just coming out here and working every day with the right mindset. I go full speed at everything that I do.”

Ross’ advice to the freshmen receivers

“If you work hard, you are going to get on the field. Coach (Jeff) Scott is probably one of the best wide receiver coaches in the nation so he is going to develop you as a player and a person.”

Ross on the Tigers three new freshmen

“They are awesome and very developed. Just to think they were in high school only a couple of months ago is crazy.”

