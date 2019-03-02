Tigers surge ahead in third

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Clemson took its first lead of the game in the top of the third with two runs on three his to take a 4-2 advantage.

Sam Hall led off with a single to left and stole second, as Logan Davidson struck out, to get in scoring position. Byrd hit a double of the “Green Monster” in left field to bring in Hall and give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

Byrd moved to third on a ground out by Kyle Wilkie and scored as Davis Sharpe poked a single through the infield with two outs and extended the Clemson lead to 4-2 entering the bottom of the third.