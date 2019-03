INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins spoke to the media Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind.

Wilkins said whoever drafts him is investing in more than just a football player.

The three-time All-American said he has already spoken with the New York Jets and the New York Giants and is meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles tonight.

Watch Wilkins interview with The Clemson Insider and the rest of the media from the NFL Scouting Combine.