Rahjai Harris, a longtime Clemson prospect, returned to campus for another visit this weekend.

The local running back from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes attended the Tigers’ spring practice on Friday.

“It was great,” Harris said of being back at Clemson. “I enjoyed myself as always!”

Harris (5-11, 185) has been on Clemson’s radar for quite some time and has made the short trip to Clemson numerous times over the years, including for a few games in the fall.

This weekend, he was able to see the defending champs back in action on the practice fields.

“I love the high intensity they have,” Harris said. “I love the way they are being coached. That’s why they won the national championships.”

The visit gave Harris another chance to talk and continue building his bond with co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott, who has preached patience to Harris in regard to a potential offer from the Tigers.

“Me and Coach Elliott talked about the process,” Harris said. “The process, meaning he takes his recruitment different from other schools. He just takes his time and that’s fine.”

Harris currently holds offers from East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Memphis, while South Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are showing interest along with Clemson. Harris went to West Virginia on Saturday and said he doesn’t have any more visits planned as of now. He is looking to make his commitment decision sometime around October.

As a junior, Harris ran for 662 yards and six touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 235 yards and three more scores despite missing a few games with a fractured ankle. For his career, Harris has amassed more than 2,000 yards rushing, over 500 yards receiving and 30 total touchdowns.

