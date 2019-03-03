Mullen is setting himself up nicely for NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – Trayvon Mullen confirmed Sunday he has had several formal interviews with NFL teams and is set to meet with more in the coming days and weeks.

So far at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., he has formally met with the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. Looking ahead, he has formal interviews in the books with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Clemson cornerback liked the sound of playing for the Chiefs along side fellow Clemson product linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

“I’d love to play with the Kansas City Chiefs,” he said. “I could see myself playing there in that defense and fitting in that scheme. They have a lot of good players, a good front seven. I feel like if I go there, I’ll dominate.”

When asked about his conversations with these teams, some concerns in his play were brought up.

“Playing the ball, finishing through the play,” he said. “Maybe getting my head around, playing low, using the right hand when to jab when the receiver releases right or left.“

However, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native has been focusing on improving his ball skills, staying low, playing with good technique, and using his hands over the past year, nonetheless playing a part in his path to the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I’m an aggressive corner. I like to play physical,” Mullen said. “I like to use my feet and hands to my ability to stop receivers, slow them down. I try to mess up the timing between the receiver and the quarterback.”

Playing for a Clemson secondary that seemed to be overlooked at times put a chip on Mullen’s shoulder, and propelled him to become a projected first- or second-round pick in April’s NFL Draft.

The two-time national champion finished his Clemson career with 94 tackles in 41 games. He started 24 games overall, including 14 in his final season. He tallied 37 tackles this past year, including 11 tackles in the two College Football Playoff games.

He had four career picks, including his interception in the national championship game this past January when the Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16.

At the scouting combine, Mullen checked in at 6-foot-1 and 4/9 and 199 pounds. His hand is 9 1/8, arm is 31 and his wingspan is 75 5/8. He chose to skip the bench press at the scouting combine, but plans to complete that workout at Pro Day in Clemson on March 14.

On Monday, he will finish up his workouts with the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump and position drills.

Continuous coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine workouts will be televised on NFL Network.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here