INDIANAPOLIS — Former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen said Sunday he has spoken with the Miami Dolphins at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., and he is going to have a formal interview with them this evening.

Mullen said he is also going to have a formal interview with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch Mullen’s interview with The Clemson Insider and the rest of the media from the NFL Scouting Combine.