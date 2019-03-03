Tigers enter ACC Tournament as No. 7 Seed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With a 9-7 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play during the regular season, the Clemson women’s basketball team will enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 7 seed. Sitting in the top half of the conference, the Tigers will have a bye in the first round of the tournament.

Clemson will play the winner of the matchup between No. 10 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Wake Forest. Tipoff for Clemson’s game is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, and the game will air on RSN.

The Tigers (18-11) posted a 69-53 win over Wake Forest in early February and mounted a 12-point comeback to defeat Virginia Tech, 73-66, a week ago.

The tournament will commence with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, culminating in a championship game at noon on Sunday.

Tickets for the ACC Tournament may be purchased on the ACC website.

