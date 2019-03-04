Lawrence loves college, no interest in NFL right now

After Trevor Lawrence torched Alabama in the national championship game back on Jan. 7, the national media and Twitter exploded about the gunslinger’s right arm and his savvy demeanor.

Many of those same people think it is unfair Lawrence has to wait another two years before he can turn professional, saying he would perhaps be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft had he been given the opportunity to leave early.

Though those people have been adamant about the NFL changing its rule that a player has to be removed three years from high school before entering the NFL Draft, Lawrence isn’t one of them.

“Everyone is talking about that, but I do not really care about that,” Clemson’s all-everything quarterbacks said following Monday’s practice. “It’s definitely not coming from me, all of that stuff. I just kind of ignore it and just keep working.”

Lawrence said he has no interest in playing in the NFL right now.

“It is cool that people that are playing football have to stay for three years,” he said. “In other sports, like basketball, they can leave after a year. I think it is good that we can stay three years at least. We get to make a lot of friends and experience a lot of cool things.

“So, I definitely love being in college.”

On national signing day, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was a proponent for minor league football because he understands some players are not as interested in going to college as others.

However, his quarterback is not one of those players.

“Personally, I don’t think I would be interested in that,” Lawrence said. “I think it is just a different experience being able to go to school with guys your age and being able to go through this experience of being in college.

“It is a grind balancing school, football and all of that stuff, but getting to meet new people and making friends outside of football, I think it is really important.”

Lawrence also believes playing college football has other advantages

“Developing mentally, physically and enjoying your time, I think is important,” he said. “A lot of people just try to rush that time, but I just try to enjoy every second of being here.”

As for the NFL’s three-year rule for players to be eligible for the draft.

“I think it is a good rule,” Lawrence said.

