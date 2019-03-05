It's a big week for Clemson

If Clemson hopes to earn a second straight bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, then it has to win its two remaining games on the schedule.

It depends on who you look at, but the Tigers (17-12, 7-9 ACC) are either one of the last four teams in or one of the last four out in everyone’s bracketology reports.

What does it all mean?

It means Clemson is squarely on the bubble as it closes the regular season. The Tigers need to win their game at Notre Dame on Wednesday and then return home Saturday and defeat Syracuse to have a shot at making the tournament.

Watch head coach Brad Brownell talk about the Tigers’ big week, preview the Notre Game and much more on TCITV.