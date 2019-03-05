Lee: "We pitched very, very well"

Lee: "We pitched very, very well"

Baseball

Lee: "We pitched very, very well"

By 1 hour ago

By: |

GREENVILLE, SC. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the Tigers pitched “very, very well” Tuesday night.  Coach Lee said his team needed to win a game like that after they defeated Furman 3-1.

TCI caught up with coach Lee following the win.

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

GREENVILLE, SC — Freshman Jackson Lindley got his first start for the Tigers and it was a good one.  Lindley was just one out shy of earning his first win for Clemson going 4.2 innings and only giving (…)

reply
4hr

After trailing for the first three innings, Clemson took the lead over Furman in the fourth inning. Grayson Byrd led off the top of the fourth inning with a walk. After Kyle Wilkie singled, Bryar Hawkins (…)

reply
5hr

Spring Training has finally arrived and players all across the majors and the minors are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent. Players represent their alma maters, whether it be college or high (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home