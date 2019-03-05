Lee: "We pitched very, very well"

GREENVILLE, SC. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the Tigers pitched “very, very well” Tuesday night. Coach Lee said his team needed to win a game like that after they defeated Furman 3-1.
TCI caught up with coach Lee following the win.
GREENVILLE, SC — Freshman Jackson Lindley got his first start for the Tigers and it was a good one. Lindley was just one out shy of earning his first win for Clemson going 4.2 innings and only giving (…)
GREENVILLE, SC — The Tigers could only manage four hits Tuesday night at Fluor Field, but that was enough for a 3-1 victory over Furman thanks to some outstanding pitching. Jackson Lindley got his (…)
Dabo Swinney wanted to make sure Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams get a lot of credit following Monday’s spring practice. Why? Because the defensive tackles have stepped forward so far this spring (…)
After trailing for the first three innings, Clemson took the lead over Furman in the fourth inning. Grayson Byrd led off the top of the fourth inning with a walk. After Kyle Wilkie singled, Bryar Hawkins (…)
Spring Training has finally arrived and players all across the majors and the minors are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent. Players represent their alma maters, whether it be college or high (…)
After having its best season in 17 years, the Clemson women’s basketball team hopes it did enough to earn an NCAA Tournament bid when the tournament’s selection committee announces its field of (…)
The Clemson football team hit the practice fields for the fourth time on Monday. It was the Tigers’ second practice in full pads. Here’s one of The Clemson Insider’s galleries from (…)
If Clemson hopes to earn a second straight bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, then it has to win its two remaining games on the schedule. It depends on who you look at, but the Tigers (17-12, (…)
Following a historic regular season, three Clemson Tigers were honored with All-ACC recognition on Tuesday, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Junior Kobi Thornton was tabbed to the All-ACC (…)
Clemson (8-3) travels to Greenville to face Furman (2-7) at 6:00PM tonight at Fluor Field. The Series Quick Hits The Tigers The Paladins (…)