Strong pitching carries Clemson past Furman

GREENVILLE, SC — The Tigers could only manage four hits Tuesday night at Fluor Field, but that was enough for a 3-1 victory over Furman thanks to some outstanding pitching.

Jackson Lindley got his first start for Clemson and pitched well. Lindley went 4.2 innings and only gave up five hits, one run and one earned run. Jacob Hennessy had his best performance of the year pitching 2.1 innings on hitless baseball in relief of Lindley. Carson Spiers pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game.

Furman jumped out to an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first.

The Tigers were hitless going into the fourth inning. Grayson Byrd walked to start the rally. Kyle Wilkie singled to right advancing Byrd to third. Bryar Hawkins singled up the middle to score Byrd. Jordan Greene singled to advance Wilkie to third. Adam Hackenburg hit a sacrifice fly to score Wilkie and the Tigers led 2-1.

Clemson added some insurance in the eighth. Sam Hall hit a double to start the inning. Logan Davidson was hit by a pitch. Hall went to third on a pitch in the dirt and scored on a bad throw to third. After strikeouts by Byrd and Wilkie Davidson stole third. Bryar Hawkins went down on strikes to strand Davidson, but the Tigers stretched the lead to 3-1.

Clemson moved to 9-3 on the season with the win. The Tigers host North Carolina top open ACC play Friday night at 6 PM.