Tigers Face Paladins at Fluor Field

Clemson (8-3) travels to Greenville to face Furman (2-7) at 6:00PM tonight at Fluor Field.
The Series
|Meetings:
|213 (first met in 1896)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 152-57-4
|Record at Furman:
|Clemson leads 82-26-1 (12-0 at Fluor Field)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 12-4 at DKS and 10-5 at Fluor Field in 2018
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 19-6 (CU: 6-0; CofC: 13-6)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 23-6 all-time on March 5 with a 5-2 mark on the road.
|This is the fifth of seven games against SoCon opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson swept a three-game home series over VMI before beating East Tennessee State at home last week and will host Furman (4/10) and The Citadel (5/8) later this year.
|The Tigers are 26-6 all-time at Fluor Field and have played at least one game at the stadium every season since 2007. Clemson has currently won ten consecutive games at the facility while outscoring the competition 235 (8.3) to 135 (4.2) in their 32 games.
|The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 431-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 158-81-3 mark on the road.
|Coach Lee has faced all nine SoCon programs. Lee is 97-35 against the programs, including a 23-0 record at Clemson.
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|0-1 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 3-14 at South Carolina (Sun, 3/3)
W, 11-5 vs. South Carolina (Fluor Field) (Sat, 3/2)
L, 4-5 vs. South Carolina (Fri, 3/1)
W, 14-3 vs. East Tennessee State (Tue, 2/26)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.267 (7.5 RPG) with 19 2B, 22 HR, 60 BB, 15 HBP, 96 K, 26-33 SB
|Pitching:
|4.41 ERA, .224 OBA (81 hits), 35 BB, & 134 K in 98.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.979 (8 errors in 387 chances)
The Paladins
|Head Coach:
|Brett Harker (3rd season at Furman)
|2018 Recap:
|24-28 (9-12; 7th SoCon – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|6th in Media Poll & 7th in Coaches Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
|Home Record:
|2-4 (13-14 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 2-11 at Wake Forest (Sun, 3/3)
L, 1-5 at Wake Forest (Sun, 3/3)
L, 7-13 vs. Wake Forest (Charlotte, NC) (Sat, 3/2)
L, 3-4 vs. UNC Asheville (Wed, 2/27)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.269 (5.2 RPG) with 13 2B, 2 3B, 9 HR, 39 BB, 4 HBP, 87 K, 4-6 SB
|Pitching:
|6.23 ERA, .274 OBA (85 hits), 34 BB, & 70 K in 78.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.972 (9 errors in 326 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.292 BA with 2 2B, 6 RBI, & 6 BB in 9 games
|1B
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.344 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 7 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.273 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 11 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.270 BA with 3 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 11 games
|3B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.293 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 11 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.342 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 11 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.333 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 11 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.229 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 11 games
|DH
|1
|Kier Meredith
|SO
|.364 BA with 1 2B & 3 BB in 5 games
|Furman
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|7
|Logan Taplett
|JR
|.292 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 3 RBI in 8 games
|1B
|8
|John Michael Boswell
|SR
|.353 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 9 games
|2B
|1
|Banks Griffith
|FR
|.243 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 9 games
|SS
|3
|Bret Huebner
|SR
|.321 BA with 2 RBI, 3 R, & 3 BB in 9 games
|3B
|33
|Jared Mihalik
|SO
|.130 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 8 games
|LF
|35
|Sterling Turmon
|*SO
|.333 BA with 1 2B, 2 RBI, & 3 R in 5 games
|CF
|23
|Jordan Starkes
|FR
|.184 BA with 1 2B & 4 R in 9 games
|RF
|5
|David Webel
|*SO
|.148 BA with 1 RBI, 2 R, & 7 BB in 9 games
|DH
|9
|Dax Roper
|JR
|.296 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 4 RBI in 9 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|RHP
|25
|Jackson Lindley
|FR
|0-0/2 app/0 GS/0.00 ERA (2.0 IP)/.125 OBA (1 hit)/1 BB/3 K
|LHP
|32
|John Michael Bertrand
|*SO
|0-0/3 app/1 GS/5.87 ERA (7.2 IP)/.313 OBA (10 hits)/2 BB/7 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Furman
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Hawkins
|1.000
|1-0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0-0
|HR
|Davidson
|.375
|4-4
|16
|7
|6
|2
|4-3
|HR, 2B, 1-1 SB
|Byrd
|.364
|3-3
|11
|2
|4
|2
|1-2
|HBP, 1-2 SB
|Greene
|.250
|6-5
|20
|6
|5
|3
|5-2
|HR, 2B, SH, 1-1 SB
|Wilkie
|.250
|4-2
|8
|1
|2
|1
|2-2
|SH
|Weatherly
|.250
|1-1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1-0
|2B
|Teodosio
|.250
|2-1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0-3
|Hall
|.000
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Majkowski
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Marr
|0.00
|1-0
|1-0
|2.0
|41
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Huggins
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Weatherly
|3.68
|2-2
|0-0
|7.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|9
|.231
|Crawford
|4.50
|2-0
|0-0
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.357
|Griffith
|4.91
|2-0
|0-0
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.273
|Jones
|16.20
|2-0
|0-0
|1.2
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|.455