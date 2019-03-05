Tigers Face Paladins at Fluor Field

Clemson is 23-6 all-time on March 5 with a 5-2 mark on the road.

This is the fifth of seven games against SoCon opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson swept a three-game home series over VMI before beating East Tennessee State at home last week and will host Furman (4/10) and The Citadel (5/8) later this year.

The Tigers are 26-6 all-time at Fluor Field and have played at least one game at the stadium every season since 2007. Clemson has currently won ten consecutive games at the facility while outscoring the competition 235 (8.3) to 135 (4.2) in their 32 games.

The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 431-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 158-81-3 mark on the road.