Tigers Face Paladins at Fluor Field

Clemson (8-3) travels to Greenville to face Furman (2-7) at 6:00PM tonight at Fluor Field.

 

 

The Series

Meetings: 213 (first met in 1896)
Series Record: Clemson leads 152-57-4
Record at Furman: Clemson leads 82-26-1 (12-0 at Fluor Field)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 12-4 at DKS and 10-5 at Fluor Field in 2018
vs. Lee: Lee leads 19-6 (CU: 6-0; CofC: 13-6)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 23-6 all-time on March 5 with a 5-2 mark on the road.
This is the fifth of seven games against SoCon opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson swept a three-game home series over VMI before beating East Tennessee State at home last week and will host Furman (4/10) and The Citadel (5/8) later this year.
The Tigers are 26-6 all-time at Fluor Field and have played at least one game at the stadium every season since 2007. Clemson has currently won ten consecutive games at the facility while outscoring the competition 235 (8.3) to 135 (4.2) in their 32 games.
The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 431-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 158-81-3 mark on the road.
Coach Lee has faced all nine SoCon programs. Lee is 97-35 against the programs, including a 23-0 record at Clemson.

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Road Record: 0-1 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 3-14 at South Carolina (Sun, 3/3)
W, 11-5 vs. South Carolina (Fluor Field) (Sat, 3/2)
L, 4-5 vs. South Carolina (Fri, 3/1)
W, 14-3 vs. East Tennessee State (Tue, 2/26)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .267 (7.5 RPG) with 19 2B, 22 HR, 60 BB, 15 HBP, 96 K, 26-33 SB
Pitching: 4.41 ERA, .224 OBA (81 hits), 35 BB, & 134 K in 98.0 IP
Fielding: .979 (8 errors in 387 chances)

The Paladins

Head Coach: Brett Harker (3rd season at Furman)
2018 Recap: 24-28 (9-12; 7th SoCon – N/A – NR
Preseason: 6th in Media Poll & 7th in Coaches Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
Home Record: 2-4 (13-14 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 2-11 at Wake Forest (Sun, 3/3)
L, 1-5 at Wake Forest (Sun, 3/3)
L, 7-13 vs. Wake Forest (Charlotte, NC) (Sat, 3/2)
L, 3-4 vs. UNC Asheville (Wed, 2/27)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .269 (5.2 RPG) with 13 2B, 2 3B, 9 HR, 39 BB, 4 HBP, 87 K, 4-6 SB
Pitching: 6.23 ERA, .274 OBA (85 hits), 34 BB, & 70 K in 78.0 IP
Fielding: .972 (9 errors in 326 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .292 BA with 2 2B, 6 RBI, & 6 BB in 9 games
1B 30 Davis Sharpe FR .344 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 7 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .273 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 11 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .270 BA with 3 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 11 games
3B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .293 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 11 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .342 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 11 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .333 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 11 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .229 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 11 games
DH 1 Kier Meredith SO .364 BA with 1 2B & 3 BB in 5 games
Furman
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 7 Logan Taplett JR .292 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 3 RBI in 8 games
1B 8 John Michael Boswell SR .353 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 9 games
2B 1 Banks Griffith FR .243 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 9 games
SS 3 Bret Huebner SR .321 BA with 2 RBI, 3 R, & 3 BB in 9 games
3B 33 Jared Mihalik SO .130 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 8 games
LF 35 Sterling Turmon *SO .333 BA with 1 2B, 2 RBI, & 3 R in 5 games
CF 23 Jordan Starkes FR .184 BA with 1 2B & 4 R in 9 games
RF 5 David Webel *SO .148 BA with 1 RBI, 2 R, & 7 BB in 9 games
DH 9 Dax Roper JR .296 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 4 RBI in 9 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

RHP 25 Jackson Lindley FR 0-0/2 app/0 GS/0.00 ERA (2.0 IP)/.125 OBA (1 hit)/1 BB/3 K
LHP 32 John Michael Bertrand *SO 0-0/3 app/1 GS/5.87 ERA (7.2 IP)/.313 OBA (10 hits)/2 BB/7 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Furman

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Hawkins 1.000 1-0 1 1 2 0 0-0 HR
Davidson .375 4-4 16 7 6 2 4-3 HR, 2B, 1-1 SB
Byrd .364 3-3 11 2 4 2 1-2 HBP, 1-2 SB
Greene .250 6-5 20 6 5 3 5-2 HR, 2B, SH, 1-1 SB
Wilkie .250 4-2 8 1 2 1 2-2 SH
Weatherly .250 1-1 4 1 1 0 1-0 2B
Teodosio .250 2-1 5 0 1 1 0-3
Hall .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0-0
Majkowski N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Marr 0.00 1-0 1-0 2.0 41 0 0 0 3 .167
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Weatherly 3.68 2-2 0-0 7.1 6 3 3 6 9 .231
Crawford 4.50 2-0 0-0 4.0 5 3 2 1 1 .357
Griffith 4.91 2-0 0-0 3.2 3 2 2 2 0 .273
Jones 16.20 2-0 0-0 1.2 5 4 3 1 2 .455

 

