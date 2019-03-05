Tigers in Spring Training 

Spring Training has finally arrived and players all across the majors and the minors are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Players represent their alma maters, whether it be college or high school. Clemson had seven players represented in the first week of Spring Training, which includes four non-roster invitees.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the notable performances of former Clemson Tigers during this Spring Training.

February 23-February 28

Spencer Kieboom – Catcher, Washington Nationals

3 games, 4 at-bats, 2 hits (HR, single), 3 RBIs (3 with 2 outs), 1 run scored, 1 walk, 1 ground into a double play, 1-2 hits with runner in scoring position

Spencer Kieboom saw the diamond quite a bit for the Washington Nationals over the first week of Spring Training. In 3 games across the span of 6 days, Kieboom saw 4 at-bats. One of his at-bats was with 2 outs and 2 on the bases. Ahead in the count 2 balls to 0 strikes, he was thrown a pitch that he sent soaring over left field for the kids to fight for. This cut the Nationals’ deficit to a 1-run game against the Houston Astros. The Nationals would go on to win that game 7-6. Kieboom drew a walk and did not strike out during any of his appearances.

Steve Wilkerson – Infielder, Baltimore Orioles

4 games, 7 at-bats, 1 hit (single), 1 RBI, 3 Ks, 1-2 hits with runner in scoring position, caught stealing once, 1 turned double-play

Another former Clemson Tiger saw some at-bats in the first week of Spring Training. Steve Wilkerson was put in the field and at the plate in 4 different games. He totaled 7 at-bats and was able to single one of these to score a run. While he did get caught stealing once and struck out 3 times, Wilkerson helped turn a double play while he was fielding against the Boston Red Sox. Wilkerson will likely see more time on the field as Spring Training progresses.

Seth Beer – 1B, Houston Astros Non-Roster Invitee

3 games, 4 at-bats, 1 hit (single), 1 RBI (1 with 2 outs), 1 run scored, 1 walk, 1 K, 0-1 hits with runner in scoring position, 1 turned double-play

Seth Beer was called up to play for the Houston Astros in this year’s Spring Training on February 24th when he made his first appearance against the Atlanta Braves. Against the Braves, Beer saw 2 at-bats where he did not produce any hits. He did appear on the diamond in 2 other games, seeing 2 more at-bats where he hit one for a single. Beer tallied a run by working the bases after he was walked on bases loaded, also giving him an RBI. Over the course of the 3 games he made appearances in, he only struck out one time. He also helped turn a double play while playing first base against the Washington Nationals.

Other Tigers who saw action in the first week of Spring Training:

Dominic Leone – Right Handed Pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals

1 game, 1 inning pitched, 1 hit, 1 K

Chris Okey – Catcher, Cincinnati Reds Non-Roster Invitee

3 games, 5 at-bats, 1 run scored, 3 Ks

Tyler Krieger – 2B, Cleveland Indians Non-Roster Invitee

2 games, 3 at-bats, 2 Ks, 0-1 hits with runner in scoring position

Weston Wilson – 1B, Milwaukee Brewers Non-Roster Invitee

3 games, 4 at-bats, 2 hits (2 singles)

Eli White – IF/OF, Texas Rangers Non-Roster Invitee

6 games, 13 at-bats, 1 hit (1 single), 1 RBI (1 with 2 outs), 1 run scored, 1 ground into a double play, 1-4 hits with runner in scoring position, 1 stolen base, 3 double plays