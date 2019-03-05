Tigers set to host top West Coast cornerback

The Tigers will play host to one of the West Coast’s top cornerback prospects this week, as Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star Darion Green-Warren is set to check out Clemson for the first time on Wednesday.

“I’m extremely excited,” Green-Warren told The Clemson Insider. “Of course Clemson is a premier program and has won two recent national titles. So I’m eager to see the staff and facilities.”

Green-Warren (6-0, 180), an Oklahoma commitment, is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 10 cornerback in the country and a top-150 overall national prospect in the 2020 class.

He has been committed to the Sooners since last July and says his verbal pledge is still strong, but he wants to do his due diligence with the recruiting process and make more visits elsewhere.

“I’m committed to OU. Always was a dream as a kid to be a Sooner,” he said. “But I feel like it would be a disservice not to get out and see what other schools have to offer. It would take a special place to pull me away from OU.”

Green-Warren will make the trip to Tigertown with his parents.

“My parents are excited because they know coach Dabo is a real spiritual coach and we are a Christian family,” he said. “Also my parents love reading about the Paw (Journey) program.”

Aside from Oklahoma, Green-Warren holds offers from Southern Cal, UCLA, Oregon, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Wisconsin among others.

While Clemson has not yet offered, Green-Warren is getting substantial interest from the Tigers and has been keeping in touch with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed over the last few months.

“I talk to coach Reed and coach Venables a lot,” he said. “We’ve been building a great relationship since late December and I like them both a lot. Coach Venables loves my physicality as a DB. Being able to tackle and play man is what they like about my film.”

Green-Warren is stoked to visit Clemson and says an offer from the Tigers could have a big impact on his recruitment.

“I have huge interest in Clemson. An offer would be huge and would give me a lot to think about,” he said. “Coming from across the country I would need to be with a staff that I trust with more than just football. So I’m excited to get out there.”

Green-Warren will also visit Georgia on Thursday following the Clemson visit Wednesday. He plans to take his official visits but is working to narrow down his recruitment to a group of schools that will get those visits.

