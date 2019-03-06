Notre Dame will be a tough challenge

Brad Brownell started his press conference to preview tonight’s game at Notre Dame by saying the obvious, “It’s a big week for our team.”

It’s a huge week for the Tigers, who need to beat the Irish tonight and then Syracuse on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Heading into tonight’s game, the Tigers sit as one of the last four teams out on some experts’ bracketology reports, while some have them as one of the first four in.

The NCAA’s NET rankings have Clemson at No. 39 as of Wednesday morning. A road win in conference play will keep the Tigers in that same general area despite Notre Dame’s 103 ranking. Syracuse is ranked No. 42 in the NET.

However, Clemson (17-12, 7-9 ACC) cannot worry about any of that right now. They have to take care of business and win basketball games first, something they have not been able to do as much this season.

The Tigers have lost four games on the last play this season, including last Saturday’s two-point loss to North Carolina. A game in which they played perhaps their most complete game of the season.

“We are going to have to battle back now and regroup,” Brownell said.

They will have to regroup at a place they have never won. Clemson is 0-3 all-time in South Bend, Indiana, including a 68-64 loss there in 2014 and a 75-70 defeat in 2016.

“Notre Dame is a tough place for us. We have not won up there,” Brownell said.

It will not help that it will be senior night at the Joyce Center, and the fact that Notre Dame (13-16, 3-13 ACC) has gotten healthier in recent weeks and is playing better.

“I think they are dangerous,” Brownell said. “They had a late lead at Florida State. They take care of the ball. They are smart. They are sound fundamentally. They don’t beat themselves. They are not as deep, and they don’t have as much size as maybe some other teams.”

But what the Irish (13-16, 3-13 ACC) do have is talent. Forward John Mooney is one of the best big-men in the conference. At 6-foot-9, 242 pounds, he is averaging 14.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Mooney can set up anywhere on the floor. He can shoot as good as anyone and can cause issues in the post as well.

“Mooney is outstanding and is a real matchup problem for guys in our league,” Brownell said. “He can shoot threes. He might be their best three-point shooter. He is really good in the post and is a great rebounder. He is a double-double guy.”

Guard T.J. Gibbs can shoot and drive to the basket. He is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists per game.

“Gibbs is a very talented guard. Great speed, size and can really score,” Brownell said.

They also have three freshmen that were top 100 players, including guard Prentiss Hubb, who is a starter. He is averaging 8.2 points and 3.9 assists per contest.

“He has been really good at the point for them,” Brownell said. “I think he is really improving. He is a good freshman. They have a very good recruiting class.”

Another thing that has Brownell concerned about Notre Dame.

“They are used to winning up there,” he said. “So, there is an understanding of winning and confidence that comes from playing well. When they are making shots, like anybody, they are really (tough). They just have not made as many this year.”

Clemson and Notre Dame tip off at 9 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

“Obviously, we know it is an important game. We got to go out on the road,” Brownell said. “It will be good for us, back to a nine o’clock start. Right where we are comfortable.”