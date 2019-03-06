Talented TE prospect has ‘awesome’ visit to Clemson

Big-time tight end prospect Cane Berrong is garnering early interest from Clemson and visited campus for the first time on Monday with a few of his high school coaches.

Just a sophomore, the class of 2021 prospect from Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County has already collected more than a dozen offers. His list includes Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, NC State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin.

Clemson assistant Mickey Conn paid a visit to Berrong’s school in January during the NCAA contact period. On Monday, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass catcher was able to meet tight ends coach Danny Pearman as well as Dabo Swinney.

“It was awesome,” Berrong said of the Clemson visit. “I spent most of my time with Coach Pearman. I got to talk to Coach Swinney at the end.”

What did Berrong hear from Clemson’s head coach?

“Coach Swinney said I had a nice frame and he wants me to come back,” Berrong said. “Coach Pearman showed me what they do with the tight ends.”

Berrong had a chance to check out the tight ends for himself while watching the Tigers go through a spring practice.

“What I saw was the position group was very thin with scholarship tight ends,” he said. “They want to run more 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) but don’t have the guys to do it right now.”

Clemson made a major impression during the visit on Berrong, who is hoping for a future offer from the Tigers.

“It’s no wonder they won the natty last year,” he said. “The coaches are great and easy to talk to. The facilities are awesome. It was one of my favorite visits.”

Auburn recently played host to Berrong as well. Up next for him are visits to Florida (March 23), Miami (March 24) and Penn State (April 6). He is also working to arrange trips to Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State.

Berrong played 8-and-under football with Clemson 2020 four-star linebacker commit Sergio Allen.

Clemson was the 💣💥

Thanks for having me @dpearma @ClemsonFB @CoachConn

I look forward to coming back. pic.twitter.com/9AShR5SqW4 — Cane Berrong (@CaneBerrong) March 5, 2019

