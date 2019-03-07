Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 43-17 (.717) on the week to move to a combined record of 121-46 (.725) on the season.

Florida State (4-0), Louisville (4-0), Miami (FL) (4-0), NC State (4-0), and North Carolina (4-0) all had undefeated weeks while Florida State (11-0) and NC State (12-0) remain unbeaten this season.

Six teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) are ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

 

Boston College (7-4)
This Week: 3-2
3/1 vs. Evansville L, 0-4
3/1 @ Eastern Kentucky W, 6-4
3/2 vs. Evansville L, 3-4
3/2 @ Eastern Kentucky W, 13-2
3/6 @ Kentucky W, 12-3

#20 Clemson (9-3)
This Week: 2-2
3/1 South Carolina L, 4-5
3/2 vs. South Carolina W, 11-5
3/3 @ South Carolina L, 3-14
3/5 @ Furman W, 3-1

#22 Duke (9-4)
This Week: 2-3
3/1 vs. Penn State W, 14-0
3/2 vs. Penn State L, 7-8
3/3 vs. Penn State W, 9-2
3/5 Penn L, 6-7 (11)
3/6 Penn L, 1-3

#1 Florida State (11-0)
This Week: 4-0
3/1 Mercer W, 9-5
3/2 Mercer W, 12-1
3/3 Mercer W, 5-1
3/6 North Florida W, 4-3

Georgia Tech (9-4)
This Week: 4-1
3/1 Northwestern W, 12-1
3/2 Northwestern W, 9-2
3/2 Northwestern L, 1-5
3/5 @ Kennesaw State W, 10-7
3/6 Kennesaw State W, 9-1

#8 Louisville (9-3)
This Week: 4-0
3/1 James Madison W, 5-0
3/2 James Madison W, 11-1
3/2 James Madison W, 1-0
3/6 Morehead State W, 10-9

Miami (FL) (10-2)
This Week: 4-0
3/1 UM-Baltimore County W, 8-2
3/2 UM-Baltimore County W, 3-2
3/3 UM-Baltimore County W, 20-1
3/6 Appalachian State W, 6-1

#5 NC State (12-0)
This Week: 4-0
3/2 Minnesota W, 3-2
3/2 Minnesota W, 8-4
3/3 Minnesota W, 5-4
3/6 @ North Carolina Central W, 11-10 (10)

#3 North Carolina (12-1)
This Week: 4-0
3/2 UMASS Lowell W, 5-0
3/2 UMASS Lowell W, 14-7
3/3 UMASS Lowell W, 14-2
3/5 Charleston Southern W, 7-6

Notre Dame (4-7)
This Week: 2-2
3/1 vs. Charleston Southern W, 7-4
3/2 vs. Ball State L, 2-6
3/2 @ Charleston Southern W, 7-0
3/3 vs. Ball State L, 0-2

Pittsburgh (6-4)
This Week: 3-1
3/1 vs. Hofstra W, 1-0
3/2 vs. Saint Peter’s W, 17-7 (8)
3/2 vs. Butler W, 4-3 (10)
3/3 vs. Central Michigan L, 3-4

Virginia (7-5)
This Week: 3-1
3/2 Seton Hall L, 0-3
3/2 Seton Hall W, 4-0
3/4 Wagner W, 14-0
3/6 Wagner W, 18-9

Virginia Tech (8-3)
This Week: 1-3
3/1 Bryant L, 4-6
3/2 Bryant W, 2-1
3/2 Bryant L, 2-4
3/5 @ Liberty L, 3-4

Wake Forest (8-6)
This Week: 3-2
3/2 vs. Furman W, 13-7
3/3 Furman W, 5-1
3/3 Furman W, 11-2
3/5 @ #12 Coastal Carolina L, 9-10 (12)
3/6 @ #12 Coastal Carolina L, 8-14

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, March 8
Boston College @ #8 Louisville
#3 North Carolina @ #20 Clemson
#22 Duke @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ #1 Florida State
Georgia Tech @ Miami (FL)
Pittsburgh @ #5 NC State
Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

Saturday, March 9
Boston College @ #8 Louisville
#3 North Carolina @ #20 Clemson
#22 Duke @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ #1 Florida State
Georgia Tech @ Miami (FL)
Pittsburgh @ #5 NC State
Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

Sunday, March 10
Boston College @ #8 Louisville
#3 North Carolina @ #20 Clemson
#22 Duke @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ #1 Florida State
Georgia Tech @ Miami (FL)
Pittsburgh @ #5 NC State
Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

Tuesday, March 12
Boston College @ Holy Cross
#14 East Carolina @ #22 Duke
#1 Florida State @ #5 Florida
Georgia Southern @ Georgia Tech
#10 Ole Miss @ #8 Louisville
Jackson State @ Miami (FL)
#5 NC State @ Charlotte
Gardner-Webb @ #3 North Carolina
Penn State @ Pittsburgh
Richmond @ Virginia Tech
Appalachian State @ Wake Forest

Wednesday, March 13
#12 Coastal Carolina @ #20 Clemson
#10 Ole Miss @ #8 Louisville
Jackson State @ Miami (FL)
George Mason @ #5 NC State
#3 North Carolina @ UNC Wilmington
Notre Dame @ Western Carolina
Youngstown State @ Pittsburgh
Virginia @ Liberty
Richmond @ Virginia Tech

 

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR
2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR
2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR
3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 23 3 NR

 

Collegiate Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR
2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR
2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR
3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 5 4 NR

 

D1 Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20
2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20
2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR
3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 22 3 NR

 

USA Today/ESPN
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 19 NR 11 NR 8 23 6 NR
2/18 NP NP NP NP NP NP NP NP
2/25 NP NP NP NP NP NP NP NP
3/4 NR NR 7 NR 14 17 3 NR

 

