Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 43-17 (.717) on the week to move to a combined record of 121-46 (.725) on the season.
Florida State (4-0), Louisville (4-0), Miami (FL) (4-0), NC State (4-0), and North Carolina (4-0) all had undefeated weeks while Florida State (11-0) and NC State (12-0) remain unbeaten this season.
Six teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) are ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (7-4)
This Week: 3-2
3/1
vs. Evansville
L, 0-4
3/1
@ Eastern Kentucky
W, 6-4
3/2
vs. Evansville
L, 3-4
3/2
@ Eastern Kentucky
W, 13-2
3/6
@ Kentucky
W, 12-3
#20 Clemson (9-3)
This Week: 2-2
3/1
South Carolina
L, 4-5
3/2
vs. South Carolina
W, 11-5
3/3
@ South Carolina
L, 3-14
3/5
@ Furman
W, 3-1
#22 Duke (9-4)
This Week: 2-3
3/1
vs. Penn State
W, 14-0
3/2
vs. Penn State
L, 7-8
3/3
vs. Penn State
W, 9-2
3/5
Penn
L, 6-7 (11)
3/6
Penn
L, 1-3
#1 Florida State (11-0)
This Week: 4-0
3/1
Mercer
W, 9-5
3/2
Mercer
W, 12-1
3/3
Mercer
W, 5-1
3/6
North Florida
W, 4-3
Georgia Tech (9-4)
This Week: 4-1
3/1
Northwestern
W, 12-1
3/2
Northwestern
W, 9-2
3/2
Northwestern
L, 1-5
3/5
@ Kennesaw State
W, 10-7
3/6
Kennesaw State
W, 9-1
#8 Louisville (9-3)
This Week: 4-0
3/1
James Madison
W, 5-0
3/2
James Madison
W, 11-1
3/2
James Madison
W, 1-0
3/6
Morehead State
W, 10-9
Miami (FL) (10-2)
This Week: 4-0
3/1
UM-Baltimore County
W, 8-2
3/2
UM-Baltimore County
W, 3-2
3/3
UM-Baltimore County
W, 20-1
3/6
Appalachian State
W, 6-1
#5 NC State (12-0)
This Week: 4-0
3/2
Minnesota
W, 3-2
3/2
Minnesota
W, 8-4
3/3
Minnesota
W, 5-4
3/6
@ North Carolina Central
W, 11-10 (10)
#3 North Carolina (12-1)
This Week: 4-0
3/2
UMASS Lowell
W, 5-0
3/2
UMASS Lowell
W, 14-7
3/3
UMASS Lowell
W, 14-2
3/5
Charleston Southern
W, 7-6
Notre Dame (4-7)
This Week: 2-2
3/1
vs. Charleston Southern
W, 7-4
3/2
vs. Ball State
L, 2-6
3/2
@ Charleston Southern
W, 7-0
3/3
vs. Ball State
L, 0-2
Pittsburgh (6-4)
This Week: 3-1
3/1
vs. Hofstra
W, 1-0
3/2
vs. Saint Peter’s
W, 17-7 (8)
3/2
vs. Butler
W, 4-3 (10)
3/3
vs. Central Michigan
L, 3-4
Virginia (7-5)
This Week: 3-1
3/2
Seton Hall
L, 0-3
3/2
Seton Hall
W, 4-0
3/4
Wagner
W, 14-0
3/6
Wagner
W, 18-9
Virginia Tech (8-3)
This Week: 1-3
3/1
Bryant
L, 4-6
3/2
Bryant
W, 2-1
3/2
Bryant
L, 2-4
3/5
@ Liberty
L, 3-4
Wake Forest (8-6)
This Week: 3-2
3/2
vs. Furman
W, 13-7
3/3
Furman
W, 5-1
3/3
Furman
W, 11-2
3/5
@ #12 Coastal Carolina
L, 9-10 (12)
3/6
@ #12 Coastal Carolina
L, 8-14
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, March 8
Boston College @ #8 Louisville
#3 North Carolina @ #20 Clemson
#22 Duke @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ #1 Florida State
Georgia Tech @ Miami (FL)
Pittsburgh @ #5 NC State
Notre Dame @ Wake Forest
Saturday, March 9
Boston College @ #8 Louisville
#3 North Carolina @ #20 Clemson
#22 Duke @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ #1 Florida State
Georgia Tech @ Miami (FL)
Pittsburgh @ #5 NC State
Notre Dame @ Wake Forest
Sunday, March 10
Boston College @ #8 Louisville
#3 North Carolina @ #20 Clemson
#22 Duke @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ #1 Florida State
Georgia Tech @ Miami (FL)
Pittsburgh @ #5 NC State
Notre Dame @ Wake Forest
Tuesday, March 12
Boston College @ Holy Cross
#14 East Carolina @ #22 Duke
#1 Florida State @ #5 Florida
Georgia Southern @ Georgia Tech
#10 Ole Miss @ #8 Louisville
Jackson State @ Miami (FL)
#5 NC State @ Charlotte
Gardner-Webb @ #3 North Carolina
Penn State @ Pittsburgh
Richmond @ Virginia Tech
Appalachian State @ Wake Forest
Wednesday, March 13
#12 Coastal Carolina @ #20 Clemson
#10 Ole Miss @ #8 Louisville
Jackson State @ Miami (FL)
George Mason @ #5 NC State
#3 North Carolina @ UNC Wilmington
Notre Dame @ Western Carolina
Youngstown State @ Pittsburgh
Virginia @ Liberty
Richmond @ Virginia Tech
