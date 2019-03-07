Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 43-17 (.717) on the week to move to a combined record of 121-46 (.725) on the season.

Florida State (4-0), Louisville (4-0), Miami (FL) (4-0), NC State (4-0), and North Carolina (4-0) all had undefeated weeks while Florida State (11-0) and NC State (12-0) remain unbeaten this season.

Six teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) are ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (7-4) This Week: 3-2 3/1 vs. Evansville L, 0-4 3/1 @ Eastern Kentucky W, 6-4 3/2 vs. Evansville L, 3-4 3/2 @ Eastern Kentucky W, 13-2 3/6 @ Kentucky W, 12-3

#20 Clemson (9-3) This Week: 2-2 3/1 South Carolina L, 4-5 3/2 vs. South Carolina W, 11-5 3/3 @ South Carolina L, 3-14 3/5 @ Furman W, 3-1

#22 Duke (9-4) This Week: 2-3 3/1 vs. Penn State W, 14-0 3/2 vs. Penn State L, 7-8 3/3 vs. Penn State W, 9-2 3/5 Penn L, 6-7 (11) 3/6 Penn L, 1-3

#1 Florida State (11-0) This Week: 4-0 3/1 Mercer W, 9-5 3/2 Mercer W, 12-1 3/3 Mercer W, 5-1 3/6 North Florida W, 4-3

Georgia Tech (9-4) This Week: 4-1 3/1 Northwestern W, 12-1 3/2 Northwestern W, 9-2 3/2 Northwestern L, 1-5 3/5 @ Kennesaw State W, 10-7 3/6 Kennesaw State W, 9-1

#8 Louisville (9-3) This Week: 4-0 3/1 James Madison W, 5-0 3/2 James Madison W, 11-1 3/2 James Madison W, 1-0 3/6 Morehead State W, 10-9

Miami (FL) (10-2) This Week: 4-0 3/1 UM-Baltimore County W, 8-2 3/2 UM-Baltimore County W, 3-2 3/3 UM-Baltimore County W, 20-1 3/6 Appalachian State W, 6-1

#5 NC State (12-0) This Week: 4-0 3/2 Minnesota W, 3-2 3/2 Minnesota W, 8-4 3/3 Minnesota W, 5-4 3/6 @ North Carolina Central W, 11-10 (10)

#3 North Carolina (12-1) This Week: 4-0 3/2 UMASS Lowell W, 5-0 3/2 UMASS Lowell W, 14-7 3/3 UMASS Lowell W, 14-2 3/5 Charleston Southern W, 7-6

Notre Dame (4-7) This Week: 2-2 3/1 vs. Charleston Southern W, 7-4 3/2 vs. Ball State L, 2-6 3/2 @ Charleston Southern W, 7-0 3/3 vs. Ball State L, 0-2

Pittsburgh (6-4) This Week: 3-1 3/1 vs. Hofstra W, 1-0 3/2 vs. Saint Peter’s W, 17-7 (8) 3/2 vs. Butler W, 4-3 (10) 3/3 vs. Central Michigan L, 3-4

Virginia (7-5) This Week: 3-1 3/2 Seton Hall L, 0-3 3/2 Seton Hall W, 4-0 3/4 Wagner W, 14-0 3/6 Wagner W, 18-9

Virginia Tech (8-3) This Week: 1-3 3/1 Bryant L, 4-6 3/2 Bryant W, 2-1 3/2 Bryant L, 2-4 3/5 @ Liberty L, 3-4

Wake Forest (8-6) This Week: 3-2 3/2 vs. Furman W, 13-7 3/3 Furman W, 5-1 3/3 Furman W, 11-2 3/5 @ #12 Coastal Carolina L, 9-10 (12) 3/6 @ #12 Coastal Carolina L, 8-14

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, March 8

Boston College @ #8 Louisville

#3 North Carolina @ #20 Clemson

#22 Duke @ Virginia

Virginia Tech @ #1 Florida State

Georgia Tech @ Miami (FL)

Pittsburgh @ #5 NC State

Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

Saturday, March 9

Boston College @ #8 Louisville

#3 North Carolina @ #20 Clemson

#22 Duke @ Virginia

Virginia Tech @ #1 Florida State

Georgia Tech @ Miami (FL)

Pittsburgh @ #5 NC State

Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

Sunday, March 10

Boston College @ #8 Louisville

#3 North Carolina @ #20 Clemson

#22 Duke @ Virginia

Virginia Tech @ #1 Florida State

Georgia Tech @ Miami (FL)

Pittsburgh @ #5 NC State

Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

Tuesday, March 12

Boston College @ Holy Cross

#14 East Carolina @ #22 Duke

#1 Florida State @ #5 Florida

Georgia Southern @ Georgia Tech

#10 Ole Miss @ #8 Louisville

Jackson State @ Miami (FL)

#5 NC State @ Charlotte

Gardner-Webb @ #3 North Carolina

Penn State @ Pittsburgh

Richmond @ Virginia Tech

Appalachian State @ Wake Forest

Wednesday, March 13

#12 Coastal Carolina @ #20 Clemson

#10 Ole Miss @ #8 Louisville

Jackson State @ Miami (FL)

George Mason @ #5 NC State

#3 North Carolina @ UNC Wilmington

Notre Dame @ Western Carolina

Youngstown State @ Pittsburgh

Virginia @ Liberty

Richmond @ Virginia Tech

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 23 3 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 5 4 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 22 3 NR