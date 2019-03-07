Elite West Coast corner gives Clemson visit high marks

Darion Green-Warren, one of the West Coast’s top cornerback prospects, flew across the country to visit both Clemson and Georgia on Wednesday.

The four-star from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei arrived to Tigertown around 9 a.m. and spent several hours on campus.

“It was an amazing place,” Green-Warren told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “From the facilities to the coaching staff, it was a great experience. I didn’t know much about the program other than the recent national titles, but I can easily see why they are so good and why they are on top of college football.”

Green-Warren (6-0, 180) committed to Oklahoma last July and says his verbal pledge is still strong, but wants to do his due diligence with the recruiting process and check out various schools that are interested in him to ensure he is making the right decision.

Following Wednesday’s Clemson visit, Green-Warren traveled to Georgia. The Bulldogs offered him in February.

Green-Warren’s grandfather accompanied him on both trips.

“It was a good visit and Georgia is a good program,” said Green-Warren, who is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the country’s No. 10 cornerback and a top-150 overall national prospect in the 2020 class.

While on campus at Clemson, Green-Warren had a chance to meet head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Dabo is very energetic and a spiritual person,” Green-Warren said. “The best part of the trip was meeting with the coaches and listening to them tell me how I fit in the program.”

Green-Warren also spent time with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“With Clemson they spoke about more than football,” he said. “They focused on their Paw (Journey) program which is very interesting and different, and coach Reed and coach Venables focus on relationships and family bonds.”

According to Green-Warren, the coaches also discussed the subject of a potential offer from the Tigers.

“Coach Reed and coach Venables both told me they are all in on me and they just need to do a character check with my high school coach and counselor and they will offer,” Green-Warren said. ‘They operate a little different at Clemson and that’s understandable. I’m excited about it.”

In addition to Oklahoma and Georgia, Green-Warren has accumulated offers from Southern Cal, UCLA, Oregon, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Wisconsin among others. He plans to take his official visits but is working to narrow down his recruitment to a group of schools that will get those visits.

Green-Warren is teammates at Mater Dei with five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, an LSU commit who received an offer from Clemson in February.

