Venables praises freshman defensive tackle

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables could not say enough good things about freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound freshman from Apopka, Fla., has already made some noise through the first five practices of spring camp.

Watch what Venables had to say about Davis and the rest of the freshman defensive tackles on TCITV.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order.

