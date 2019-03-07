Venables: "We are on a different planet"

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says there is no comparison between where his defense is now and where they were last year.
Coach Venables says his defense “is on a different planet now” and they must start over.
ACC teams went 43-17 (.717) on the week to move to a combined record of 121-46 (.725) on the season. Florida State (4-0), Louisville (4-0), Miami (FL) (4-0), NC State (4-0), and North Carolina (4-0) all had (…)
Clemson found itself in a very familiar spot Wednesday night at Notre Dame. Needing a win to keep its slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive, the Tigers found themselves defending their basket with 16 seconds to play (…)
Things finally went Clemson’s way for a change. The Tigers (18-12, 8-9 ACC) got a big, 64-62, win at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Ind., Wednesday over Notre Dame. Irish freshman Nate Laszewski (…)
Last month, Clemson extended an offer to five-star LSU commit Elias Ricks, the consensus No. 1 cornerback in the country for the 2020 class according to the major recruiting services. Ricks (6-2, 180) (…)
Clemson exorcised its demons Wednesday at Notre Dame. Before Wednesday’s game, the Tigers lost on the game’s final possession four different times this season, more than any other team in the ACC. (…)
Clemson linebacker James Skalski redshirted last year due to an injury but returned at the end of the season, due to the NCAA’s new redshirt rules and helped the Tigers with depth on the way to a second (…)
One of the marquee names on the expected guest list for Clemson’s junior day event this weekend is four-star defensive back R.J. Mickens, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 safety and one of the (…)
After Wednesday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson, linebacker Isaiah Simmons explained why he did not enter his name into the 2019 NFL draft. “I wanted to come back and be the (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says there is a big difference between this year’s defense, which is replacing eight starters from the national championship team and the 2015 team which (…)
Following Wednesday’s spring practice, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables went in-depth about his defense and much more when he met with the media. Venables was in a playful mood and (…)