4-star WR gives update ahead of junior day visit

Four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams has been a frequent visitor to Clemson since receiving an offer from the Tigers last summer, and he will return to campus again Saturday for his second visit there in as many weekends.

The Phenix Central (Ala.) Central star is set to attend Clemson’s junior day event tomorrow. He was also present for the Tigers’ elite junior day in January.

“Clemson has shown me everything I need to see,” Williams said when asked what he wants to get out of this particular visit. “They impress consistently.”

Williams (6-3, 185) also made his way to Clemson last Saturday, on his way home from a visit to Tennessee, to hang out with two of his former teammates at Central High School – Tigers receiver Justyn Ross and freshman safety Ray Thornton.

“It was a good time seeing them,” Williams said. “We had a lot of laughs.”

Williams is so close with Ross and Thornton that he considers them family, and he has built a strong bond with Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott and the Tigers’ staff as well. He communicates regularly with the coaches, and Scott envisions him potentially playing the 9-man receiver spot in their offense.

“I could fit right in and they could do what they did with Ross to me, and that sounds pretty good,” Williams said of what he’s heard from the coaches.

At the outset of February, Williams released a list of his top 12 schools that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, LSU and Arkansas.

Alabama and Auburn are squarely in the hunt for the in-state wideout, and along with Clemson, Williams named a few out-of-state programs that have caught his attention.

“Florida, FSU and LSU are out-of-states that stand out to me,” said Williams, who plans to make his decision in December.

Williams said that after Clemson’s junior day, he may be done with visits until April. He went to Tennessee last weekend following trips to Alabama and Auburn at the end of February.

