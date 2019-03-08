Simms named to ACC's All-Academic team

Four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams has been a frequent visitor to Clemson since receiving an offer from the Tigers last summer, and he will return to campus again Saturday for his second visit there in as (…)
This time last year, Clemson was bringing back just about everyone on defense. The entire defensive line was returning. Two of the three linebackers were back, and three of the four starters were back in the (…)
No. 20 Clemson (9-3) kicks off ACC play as No. 3 North Carolina (12-1) visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series. Currently scheduled game times are 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and a 1:00PM (…)
Earlier this week, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence told the media he is not worried about his professional career right now because he enjoys being in college. “It is cool that people that are playing (…)
A large group comprised of some of the country’s top class of 2020 prospects will gather at Clemson on Saturday when the Tigers hold their second junior day of the year. The expected visitor list for the (…)
Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith has been learning for the past few years from guys like Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar. It is finally his time to be a starter, while stepping into a leadership role on the team. (…)