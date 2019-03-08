Simms named to ACC's All-Academic team

Clemson’s Aamir Simms was named to the ACC’s All-Academic team Friday, the league announced.

Simms is Clemson’s long representative on the academic team. The sophomore is fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 8.3 points. He also is averaging 4.6 rebounds per game.

So far this year, Simms is shooting 44 percent from the field and 74 percent from the foul line.

The Tigers host Syracuse Saturday in a pivotal game as they try to make a push for an NCAA Tournament bid. The game is scheduled to tip off at noon.

2019 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team

Aamir Simms, Clemson Jack White, Duke Trent Forrest, Florida State David Nichols, Florida State Brandon Alston, Georgia Tech Christen Cunningham, Louisville Steven Enoch, Louisville V.J. King, Louisville Ryan McMahon, Louisville Jordan Nwora, Louisville Darius Perry, Louisville Chris Lykes, Miami Nassir Little, UNC Luke Maye, UNC Braxton Beverly, NCSU Torin Dorn, NCSU Wyatt Walker, NCSU Kene Chukwuka, Pitt Jack Salt, Virginia Wabissa Bede, Virginia Tech Ahmed Hill, Virginia Tech Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech Torry Johnson, Wake Forest Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest

2019 Skip Prosser Award: Luke Maye, Sr., F, North Carolina