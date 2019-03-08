Simms named to ACC's All-Academic team

Simms named to ACC's All-Academic team

Basketball

Simms named to ACC's All-Academic team

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Clemson’s Aamir Simms was named to the ACC’s All-Academic team Friday, the league announced.

Simms is Clemson’s long representative on the academic team. The sophomore is fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 8.3 points. He also is averaging 4.6 rebounds per game.

So far this year, Simms is shooting 44 percent from the field and 74 percent from the foul line.

The Tigers host Syracuse Saturday in a pivotal game as they try to make a push for an NCAA Tournament bid. The game is scheduled to tip off at noon.

2019 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team
Aamir Simms, Clemson
Jack White, Duke
Trent Forrest, Florida State
David Nichols, Florida State
Brandon Alston, Georgia Tech
Christen Cunningham, Louisville
Steven Enoch, Louisville
V.J. King, Louisville
Ryan McMahon, Louisville
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Darius Perry, Louisville
Chris Lykes, Miami
Nassir Little, UNC
Luke Maye, UNC
Braxton Beverly, NCSU
Torin Dorn, NCSU
Wyatt Walker, NCSU
Kene Chukwuka, Pitt
Jack Salt, Virginia
Wabissa Bede, Virginia Tech
Ahmed Hill, Virginia Tech
Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
Torry Johnson, Wake Forest
Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest
2019 Skip Prosser Award: Luke Maye, Sr., F, North Carolina

 

, , , , Basketball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
16hr

Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith has been learning for the past few years from guys like Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar. It is finally his time to be a starter, while stepping into a leadership role on the team. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home