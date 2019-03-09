4-star OL: Clemson ‘best program in the country’

Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy four-star offensive lineman John Young is one of the Southeast’s more sought-after offensive line prospects. The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder picked up offers from Auburn, Georgia and a number of other schools last month and has close to two dozen college opportunities in total.

While Clemson has not yet offered, it has been in contact with Young, and he is highly interested in what the Tigers have to offer.

“I think it’s the best program in the country,” Young told The Clemson Insider. “The facilities are second to none. I think they’ve got a family atmosphere over there with the coaches and players from what I’ve seen. So, like I said, a top-tier program that’s going to continue to compete for championships if they keep doing what they’re doing.”

Young hasn’t had much communication with Clemson’s coaching staff to date but has been getting some attention from the Tigers since last September.

“Their Twitter account, the official one, DMs me like once a week with an edit or something,” Young said.

Young has a relationship with one of Clemson’s commits — and fellow Kentucky native — four-star offensive lineman Walker Parks from Lexington.

“I know Walker really well,” Young said. “Walker of course always says great things about Clemson. He loves it. I think he’s really firmly committed there, and he’s great. He’s an awesome player.”

Young went to Georgia last weekend and is at North Carolina this weekend, while he wants to visit Auburn soon. He visited Kentucky and Louisville in February and Michigan in January.

Young’s offer list includes the aforementioned programs along with schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia. He plans to release his top six schools on Monday and make his decision July 6.

“The two main things would be great academics and great football,” Young said of what he’s looking for in a school. “So, any school that can give elite football along with elite school is a place I’d like to go.”

Young, the No. 24 offensive tackle in the 2020 class according to Rivals, helped lead Christian Academy of Louisville to its second straight state championship.

What will the program that grabs his commitment be getting in him as a player?

“I’m a hard-working, blue-collar guy,” Young said. “I’m going to give it everything I got. I’ll play through injury, I’ll play through anything. That’s just how I was raised, that’s how I play, and that’s what I think I’m going to bring to whatever college program I go to.”

