Florida CB has Clemson in Top 3 ahead of visit

Clemson likes long, rangy cornerbacks that can play a variety of positions in the secondary, and the Tigers have their eye on another one for the 2020 class.

Four-star corner Jalen Harrell has the tools and size to potentially be a solid starter on the Tiger defense. At 6-foo-2, 180 pounds, he has similar size to Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell.

The Miami (Fla.) Central standout said that he frequently talks with Florida State, Miami, Clemson, Syracuse, Penn State, Georgia Tech and UCF, and discussed his upcoming visit with Clemson cornerbacks Mike Reed two weeks ago.

Harrell plans on visiting Death Valley for the spring game on April 6th, and has a list of things he is looking forward to seeing and doing on his visit.

“I want to experience the family atmosphere, facility and talk with a couple of players about the school,” he said. “I also want to get a chance to see how a championship team practices.”

As of right now, Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, UCF, Syracuse and Kentucky are his favorite schools, but Clemson, Miami, and Florida State are his top three.

According to Harrell, the Tigers have a “really good chance right now” to keep that spot on his list until he makes his decision.

Harrell also believes that he could fit right in with Clemson’s defensive scheme with his skill set and physical traits.

“I would come and fit right in,” he said. “I’ve been watching some of the schemes and coverages that their guys run with type of players they recruit. With my coverage skills and my physicality and versatility, in addition to my length and size, I see me being a good fit.”

Harrell will also visit Florida State and UCF this spring and plans on making his final decision after he takes his official visits in the fall.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here