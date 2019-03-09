Foster knows it's his turn to step up

Clemson defensive end Justin Foster is fighting for a starting spot this season.

After Friday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson, the sophomore said, even though it’s a competition, it helps having a player like K.J. Henry motivate and push him.

“I’ve got to step up,” Foster said.

Foster on being on the defensive line

“It’s kind of weird coming in. Last year you had so many old guys on there with so much knowledge. Now players come to me for plays and different things. I’ve got to step in and fill the role.”

Foster on encouraging words previous players have given him

“They say to keep working hard that they are watching. They give us tips on different things and help us out. It feels like they are still here. We still communicate. If we ever need anything, they hit us right back.”

Foster on becoming a leader

“I’ve got to be more vocal and step up more. I need to lead the group.”

Foster on his goals for the spring

“I want to use more speed because I’m more of a power guy…just work on my speed rush, using my hands more, and being more aggressive at the point of attack.”

Foster on the experience he has gained

“Right now it’s starting to kick in. I feel relaxed, and I’m not panicking. Last year, I was still on the edge and freshman I was all over the place. I’m starting to figure it out.”

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here