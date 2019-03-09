Lee: "It was a long day of baseball"

Clemson head coach Monte Lee said it was a “long day of baseball” after his Tigers took two from No. 3 North Carolina.

Clemson extended its lead on a two out rally in the bottom of the second inning that plated four runs on four hits. Jordan Greene got things started for the Tigers with a leadoff double before reaching (…)

