Tigers get on the board in seventh

Clemson pushed into a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Tar Heel error. Bryar Hawkins scored from third on an RBI for Jordan Greene, who reached on a fielding error by the third baseman to cut the Carolina lead to 2-1.

Hawkins got the ball rolling for the Tigers with a leadoff double and advanced to third on a ground out by Michael Green. Jordan Greene hit a sharp grounder to third and Ashton McGee couldn’t handle it, allowing Hawkins to score from third and add an RBI for Greene. Clemson couldn’t push another in and stranded two.