Tigers pour it on in second

Clemson extended its lead on a two out rally in the bottom of the second inning that plated four runs on four hits.

Jordan Greene got things started for the Tigers with a leadoff double before reaching third on a wild pitch with no outs. Kier Meredith proceeded to ground out to second and Sam Hall struck out which gave Byrd the chance to deliver with two outs. He fought of pitches in a 1-2 count before roping a two-RBI single into right field, giving Clemson a 4-1 lead.

Wilkie doubled down the right field line to score Byrd from first in the next at bat to score Byrd and put the Tigers up 5-1. And, the scoring continued with an RBI single by Bryar Hawkins that scored Wilkie and extended the lead to 6-1.