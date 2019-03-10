Davidson, Askew, Hall postgame press conference

Clemson’s Logan Davidson hit a walk-off home run to sweep No. 3 North Carolina.

Davidson’s three-run homer lifted the 20th-ranked Tigers to a 5-4 victory Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Keyshawn Askew pitched an outstanding game in his first weekend start going 5 1/3 innings and giving up five hits, two runs and one earned run. Sam Hall went 2-for-4 and got the critical two-out hit to set the table for Davidson’s home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Watch the postgame press conference with the three stars from Sunday’s win on TCITV: