Nation’s top WR Fleming discusses ‘special’ Clemson visit

Clemson welcomed Julian Fleming, the nation’s top-ranked 2020 wide receiver, to campus for the first time this weekend.

The five-star prospect from Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia arrived at Clemson on Thursday night and stayed until Sunday morning.

Fleming (6-3, 210) took to Twitter on Saturday evening and reacted to his first Clemson visit, tweeting that “this one was special.”

The Clemson Insider caught up with the elite wideout to find out what made his experience so enjoyable.

“Just the coaches,” Fleming said. “(Friday) night we went and played ball with the coaches, and just being able to hear from players’ perspectives was just as important.”

The highlight of the visit for Fleming, he said, was playing H.O.R.S.E. with Dabo Swinney.

Who won?

“Man I got him the first time but he got me the next two,” Fleming said of Clemson’s head coach. “He wouldn’t go 1-on-1 though.”

Swinney certainly made a good first impression on Fleming during the visit.

“Great energy,” Fleming said. “Such a lively guy and really just sets the mood for all his coaches and players.”

Fleming also spent considerable time with co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and other members of the staff while on campus.

What did he hear from the coaches?

“Just the things they do for their players, and the expectations they have,” he said. “Also how the way they recruit makes them successful.”

Fleming made the trip to Tigertown with his mother, little sister and aunt, all of whom had a great time as well.

“They loved it,” he said.

Tiger town to Tiger town. This one was special #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/jvH9XCw89L — 🃏0J4🃏 (@julian_040) March 10, 2019

Last month, Fleming released a top 6 that included Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Penn State.

The Tigers are also in the top group of schools for the nation’s No. 1 quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei, who has said that Fleming is one of the receivers he would like to play with at the college level.

Fleming hinted that he and Uiagalelei have discussed that possibility.

“We talk pretty often,” Fleming said. “We got a school we both like. Colors might be orange and white and purple but y’all gotta wait and see.”

Clemson hit it out of the park with Fleming this weekend and cemented itself as one of his top schools.

“I’ll tell you they are in a good spot but only the coaches know how good of a spot,” he said.

Fleming is ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the 2020 class by all of the major recruiting services. Last season, he posted 78 receptions for 1,510 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading his team to a 16-0 record and state championship.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here