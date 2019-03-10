What They Are Saying: Recruits on Junior Day visit to Clemson

The Clemson football program held its second junior day event of the year on Saturday and played host to a large group of prospects.

After the junior day concluded, many of the recruits took to Twitter and reacted to their visit to Clemson. Check out what they had to say!

Tiger town to Tiger town. This one was special #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/jvH9XCw89L — 🃏0J4🃏 (@julian_040) March 10, 2019

Had An Amazing Time At My Dream School .. 🧡 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/k9zNr6hVp7 — Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) March 10, 2019

Amazing experience at Clemson this weekend! Big thank you to the whole staff! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ZgSyDTAaue — Seth McLaughlin (@Seth_Mc24) March 9, 2019

Great Visit at Clemson yesterday!! What a beautiful place at such an amazing time!! @coachski_ @OLCoachCaldwell pic.twitter.com/dHjLQ08JkW — Graham Barton (@grahambarton53) March 10, 2019

Unbelievable experience at Clemson was great visit. Huge shoutout to @dpearma and @The_Stopwatch_ for their hospitality and I’m extremely excited to get back down there in June @HKA_Tanalski @ClemsonFB @CoachTriv pic.twitter.com/oXbADJPAaJ — Byron Floyd (@byron_floyd) March 10, 2019