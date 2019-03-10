What They Are Saying: Recruits on Junior Day visit to Clemson

By: Gavin Oliver | 11 minutes ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
The Clemson football program held its second junior day event of the year on Saturday and played host to a large group of prospects.
After the junior day concluded, many of the recruits took to Twitter and reacted to their visit to Clemson. Check out what they had to say!
Tiger town to Tiger town. This one was special #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/jvH9XCw89L
— 🃏0J4🃏 (@julian_040) March 10, 2019
— Betsy Fleming (@betze333) March 9, 2019
Great Unofficial at Clemson today 🐾 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/bUnEevVSbF
— Xzavier Henderson (@XXH_03) March 10, 2019
Sanchez really got next! pic.twitter.com/nIqhjsLLut
— J² (@Hunchezzz) March 10, 2019
Had An Amazing Time At My Dream School .. 🧡 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/k9zNr6hVp7
— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) March 10, 2019
Amazing experience at Clemson this weekend! Big thank you to the whole staff! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ZgSyDTAaue
— Seth McLaughlin (@Seth_Mc24) March 9, 2019
Good day at Clemson University! #CUSOON👀🐅🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/6ISlF0nDY0
— Devaughn Morton (@DevaughnMorton) March 10, 2019
Great day at Clemson🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/9RMzx2S7zo
— Diego🎈305🏈🏀 (@Diego_LaMonica) March 10, 2019
Had a great time @ClemsonFB thank you @CoachConn and @CoachToddBates for the invite!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/IJIv0WW15p
— De'Rickey Wright (@d__wright14) March 10, 2019
Tiger town was too tuff #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/u0HuEkNwDs
— dru (@AndruPhillips) March 10, 2019
Had a wonderful time at my Dream School Today @ClemsonFB @CoachZoller @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/3Unds7Cxru
— James Shellman IV #6 (@iv_shellman) March 10, 2019
Great Visit at Clemson yesterday!! What a beautiful place at such an amazing time!! @coachski_ @OLCoachCaldwell pic.twitter.com/dHjLQ08JkW
— Graham Barton (@grahambarton53) March 10, 2019
Clemson visit today was phenomenal🧡🧡#ALLIN💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/ify2TKXRy9
— ZW🚧 (@zavion910) March 10, 2019
Unbelievable experience at Clemson was great visit. Huge shoutout to @dpearma and @The_Stopwatch_ for their hospitality and I’m extremely excited to get back down there in June @HKA_Tanalski @ClemsonFB @CoachTriv pic.twitter.com/oXbADJPAaJ
— Byron Floyd (@byron_floyd) March 10, 2019
had a blast at clemson 🤩🏈 pic.twitter.com/FbBPdCFnLO
— Tyleik Williams 🀄️ (@dawggty) March 10, 2019
#2020Vision 🔥🧡💜 @GPinkney3 @GBrown9_ @iv_shellman @MikeJr_2020 pic.twitter.com/mZPllAe8ds
— Austin Singleton (@AustinS3K) March 10, 2019
