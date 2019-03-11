Carman is a jack of all trades, even bakes cakes for Kathleen Swinney

Jackson Carman is an interesting young man.

Besides being Clemson’s new left tackle on the offensive line, he also plays the guitar, he likes to weight board and he enjoys cooking, too. He even trades recipes with the wife of his head coach, Kathleen Swinney.

“I remember last year I went over and baked her a cake,” Carman said to the media following Monday’s practice. “It was an Oreo Devils Food Cake. It was really good.”

Carman also admitted he made the same cake for quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his birthday last October.

Watch Carman talk about spring ball, cooking and a whole lot more on TCITV.