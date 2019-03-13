ACC Tournament has not been kind to Clemson

When looking in Clemson’s game notes for today’s matchup against NC State, there is very little mention about the ACC Tournament.

There is a brief mention about the last time the Tigers and the Wolfpack met in the ACC Tournament and the last time they played against each other in Charlotte—both Clemson wins by the way—but that is it.

In its 178-page media guide, Clemson designated just two pages to the event.

When it comes to the ACC Basketball Tournament, Clemson rather not publicize it. The ACC Tournament has not been kind to the Tigers. In fact, it has been down right rude.

Clemson is 20-68 all-time, by far the worst record of any of the conference’s charter teams. The Tigers are the only original member of the conference not win an ACC Tournament Championship.

They have advanced to the conference championship game just twice in ACC history – 1962 and the last time the tournament was held in Charlotte back in 2008.

And though it is nothing to brag about, and you will not see him ever doing it, Clemson has had its most consistent success in the tournament under current head coach Brad Brownell. He is just 4-8 in the ACC Tournament, but his four wins are the most by any Clemson coach in history.

“We have not had enough success,” Brownell said. “We have done okay sometimes, but to be honest with you, we need to win more than we have won.”

The Tigers (19-12, 9-9 ACC) need to win today. With some of the mid-major favorites losing in their conference tournaments Tuesday night, Clemson might need a win against the Wolfpack today in order to earn an NCAA bid.

Clemson is currently on the tournament’s bubble and it will have to hold off its horrific past in the ACC Tournament to keep its hopes of dancing next week alive.

“We are going to Charlotte and we have big games ahead,” Brownell said. “We are playing an NC State team that beat us the first time in a very competitive hard-fought battle and they have a lot to play for as well.

“I expect it to be a very physical game and a lot of energy from both teams.”

Clemson and NC State will tip off at noon to start Day 2 of the ACC Tournament from the Spectrum in Charlotte.