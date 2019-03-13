Carman high on freshman defensive tackle

Jackson Carman is enjoying his new role on Clemson’s offensive line. The sophomore is working as the Tigers’ starting left tackle, replacing All-American Mitch Hyatt. He is projected to be the only non-senior to start on the offensive line this coming season.

Carman spoke with the media earlier this week about what he hopes to accomplish this spring.

Carman on his off-season conditioning compared to last year

“This time last year I was dying. I would leave practice and not be able to breath. I am a lot better now and that is full credit to Coach (Joey) Batson and those guys.”

Carman on his goal weight

“I want to get down to 315. I think it’s just healthier. It’s always challenging…that’s just something we struggle with. But I also feel like I am gaining muscle mass. My bench has gone up over 100 pounds so there are a lot of different factors that go into it.”

Carman on freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis

“Tyler Davis, that boy is good. Not only is he strong and stout, but he can also move. For his age, to have such good technique with his hands and everything else, he is going to be really good.”

Carman on going up against Brent Venables’ defense

“I just come out here and have fun. Being able to go up against guys like Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry…what more could you ask for. Those are the best guys in the country. Going against them has prepared me physically and since they are so fast, they have helped slow the game down for me.”

Carman on the new freshmen on defense

“They are good. One of our first practices out here was just a walk through and they were flying around. For them, it’s just a matter of controlling it and getting used to the game and everything mentally so they are able to play at the speed they are capable of without having to think about all of the mental things.”