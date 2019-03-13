Rising in-state receiver recaps great Clemson visit

Fast-rising 2020 in-state wide receiver Jalen Coit made an unofficial visit to Clemson last Saturday when the program held its second junior day of the year.

It marked the Cheraw (S.C.) High School prospect’s first time on campus since the summer of his ninth-grade year when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It was lovely,” Coit said of the junior day visit. “I got to see more than what I saw the first time I went. I saw the campus, I saw the dorms and more of the facilities. They showed me around, so I enjoyed it. I loved it. The coaches treated me well. I can’t complain.”

Coit (6-0, 163) picked up a handful of offers last year but has really seen his recruitment take off in the last month. Tennessee, Penn State, Kentucky and West Virginia all offered in a span of two days in mid-February, and Virginia Tech joined the mix last week.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott invited Coit to visit this past weekend, and the two were able to get to know each other during the junior day.

“He said I’m high on his board and that they’re definitely going to recruit me and he’s going to come see me in the spring,” Coit said. “He’s seen me on film, but he hasn’t really seen me in person moving around and stuff. So, he’s going to come watch me in the spring.”

Coit — who hails from the same town and high school as former Clemson receiver Jaron Brown (Cheraw, S.C.) – was able to meet head coach Dabo Swinney as well.

“I talked to coach Swinney for a good 20 minutes,” Coit said. “He talked about recruiting Jaron to Clemson, and we were talking about memories and him coming down here recruiting the area and stuff like that.”

Coit cited spending time with the coaches as the highlight of Saturday’s visit.

“Cool guys. Very genuine,” he said. “They’re just cool to hang around and relate to. Easy to talk to.”

Coit is slated to visit Virginia Tech on March 30, and said returning to Clemson to compete at the Swinney Camp this summer is a possibility.

He hopes to commit before the start of his senior season but could hold off if he needs more time to make his decision.

“If I know where I want to go and I feel in my heart that’s where I want to go, then it will hopefully be the beginning of the season,” he said. “If not, we’ll just see where we go from there.”

According to Coit, Clemson checks all of the boxes he is looking for in a school.

“Clemson meets all of that,” he said. “I’m looking for a family environment, somewhere I can come in and contribute to the team right away, learn and just find my role in the team. Just find a genuine staff, a family oriented program.”

As a junior in 2018, Coit caught 44 passes for 825 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also visited Duke, Wake Forest and North Carolina so far this offseason.

Clemson.. Death Valley.. what’s more to be said?!! 🔥🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/IyfGMkWjRj — Jalen Jermaine Coit (@Jalenc05) March 11, 2019

