Swinney says offense was ‘sloppy’ in first scrimmage

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media Wednesday at Death Valley, following the Tigers’ first full scrimmage of the spring.

Swinney was pleased with the energy of his defense and said they won the scrimmage, but he was not pleased with the effort of his offense. He said the offense was sloppy and did not play with much injury.

“I just did not think they had great energy today,” he said afterward. “Some of them were already in Cabo or Cancun or whatever cruise boat they’re going on. I think that was kind of the mindset of the offensive guys today.

“They were sloppy. Bad snaps, drops, fumbles, missed throws, penalties. It was just a sloppy day offensively.”

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media following Wednesday’s scrimmage.

