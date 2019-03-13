Tigers come out hot for six-run first inning

After a walk-off home run from Logan Davidson on Sunday, the junior picked up right where he left off during Tuesday’s game against No. 11 Coastal Carolina.

After the Chanticleers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Davidson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to put the Tigers ahead. Davis Sharpe’s sacrifice fly then brought in another run.

Later in the inning Adam Hackenberg crushed a three-run home run to left field to extend Clemson’s lead to 6-1. It was the freshman’s third home run of the season.

Clemson leads Coastal Carolina 6-1 after one inning of play.