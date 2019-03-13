What a relief: Pesky pen shuts down Chanticleers

After a weekend sweep against then No. 3 North Carolina, 12th-ranked Clemson carried that momentum into Tuesday top-15 matchup with No. 11 Coastal Carolina as the Tigers defeated the Chanticleers, 8-5, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson improved to 13-3 on the season, while Coastal Carolina dropped to 13-3-2.

That bats got rolling quickly as a six-run first inning put the Tigers on top early with a 6-1 lead. After the Chanticleers went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Logan Davidson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to put the Tigers ahead 2-1.

Davis Sharpe’s sacrifice fly then brought in another run to extend Clemson’s lead.

Later in the inning Adam Hackenberg crushed a three-run home run to left field, extending the Clemson lead to 6-1. It was the freshman’s third home run of the season.

The Tigers, who have won five straight, added a run a piece in the fourth and fifth innings thanks to Sam Hall’s RBI single in the fourth and Jordan Greene’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Junior right-hander Owen Griffith entered in relief of Jackson Lindley, who went two complete innings giving up four runs on four hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

Griffith had a strong outing to pick up his first win of the season and kept the Chanticleers at bay while going three innings and allowing just three hits and one run (no earned runs), with one walk and six strikeouts.

Sophomore Holt Jones came out of the bullpen and shut down the Chanticleers in relief of Sam Weatherly in the sixth. Jones entered with two outs and with the bases loaded and got Kyle Skeels to go down looking to end the threat.

Jones cruised from there throwing 1.2 innings of hitless baseball, with three walks and five strikeouts.

Carson Spiers finished the job, shutting down Coastal Carolina by getting the last five outs of the game.

The Tigers will get set to host Notre Dame in the second week of ACC play at Doug Kingsmore Stadium with a three-game series this weekend starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.