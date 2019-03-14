Another member of Wide Receiver U shines on Pro Day

Clemson hosted one of its biggest Pro Day’s in recent memory Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

“It was one of the biggest and well attended (Pro Day’s) we have had here,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “I think we had all thirty-two teams here, a bunch of coaches, some head coaches and (general managers). We had a lot of GMs and personnel folks. It was a good day.”

In all 97 personnel people from the NFL’s 32 teams were in attendance, including Pittsburgh Steelers and Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Tomlin. New Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was in Clemson, as was Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

“It is a big day. It is a big day for these guys, but a big day for our program, too,” Swinney said.

It was a big day for Trevion Thompson. The former wide receiver was the standout on Pro Day, and in the process earned himself several interviews with teams, as well as upcoming meetings in the weeks to come.

“I thought Trevion had a really good day,” Swinney said.

Thompson’s numbers back that up. He ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, by far the best time of anyone who ran on Thursday. He had the best time in the short shuttle (4.32), 3-cone shuttle (6.87) and the long shuttle (11.17).

He also had the best vertical jump (36 inches) by four inches and his broad jump of 10 feet 2 inches was second best.

“My whole focus was to come out here and do my best,” Thompson said. “It was not to be the best overall but be the best of myself. I felt great today. I felt great warming up and the results speak for themselves. So, I am happy.

“I worked hard for it and I am just ready for the next step.”

Thompson said he knew what he could do and what he was capable of. It was a matter of just displaying it in front of the NFL teams.

“It was a matter of just showing everybody else what I can do and what I knew I could do and just believing in myself,” he said. “There is nobody else who is more in your corner than yourself, and of course your family, but it all starts with you.

“For me, I just had that mindset to come out here and go get it.”

Thompson said he spoke with a lot of NFL teams after his workout, too many for him to list or name, but he did give his number out and he expects to be hearing from a few of them in the days and weeks to come.

“I am a guy who is versatile and is a team player,” he said. “I am a leader. I am a guy that will improve the team and a guy that wants to get better every day. I am a guy that can be placed anywhere to help the team in any form or fashion.

“That is what I can bring to a team.”

Other notable performances from Thursday’s Pro Day in Clemson

Austin Bryant (pec), Clelin Ferrell (turf toe) and Justin Falcinelli (foot) did not participate in Pro Day. Falcinelli did participate in the bench and had a high 27 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

Outside of Tre Lamar, none of the NFL Combine Participants from Clemson ran the 40-yard dash.

Former running back Adam Choice ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash.

Former linebacker Tre Lamar ran a 4.95 in the 40.

Former tight end Milan Richard officially ran a 4.66 in the 40.

Christian Wilkins ran the 3-cone shuttle in 7.74.

