Around the ACC

ACC teams went 15-5 (.750) again out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 136-51 (.727) in non-conference action on the season.
Clemson (4-0) and NC State (5-0) while NC State (17-0) remains one of two unbeaten teams in the nation this season.
Six teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) are ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (9-6, 1-2)
This Week: 2-2
3/8
@ #8 Louisville *
L, 0-4
3/9
@ #8 Louisville *
L, 4-11
3/10
@ #8 Louisville *
W, 6-4
3/12
Holy Cross
W, 11-4
#12 Clemson (13-3, 3-0)
This Week: 4-0
3/9
#3 North Carolina *
W, 3-2
3/9
#3 North Carolina *
W, 17-3
3/10
#3 North Carolina *
W, 5-4
3/13
#11 Coastal Carolina
W, 8-5
#24 Duke (12-5, 2-1)
This Week: 3-1
3/9
@ Virginia *
L, 3-11
3/10
@ Virginia *
W, 2-1
3/10
@ Virginia
W, 8-6
3/12
#14 East Carolina
W, 7-2
#1 Florida State (13-2, 2-1)
This Week: 2-2
3/8
Virginia Tech *
W, 9-8 (10)
3/9
Virginia Tech *
L, 0-6
3/9
Virginia Tech *
W, 5-2
3/12
@ #4 Florida
L, 7-20
Georgia Tech (11-6, 1-2)
This Week: 2-2
3/8
@ Miami (FL) *
W, 5-4 (10)
3/9
@ Miami (FL) *
L, 5-6
3/10
@ Miami (FL) *
L, 6-9
3/12
Georgia Southern
W, 7-6
#7 Louisville (13-4, 2-1)
This Week: 4-1
3/8
Boston College *
W, 4-0
3/9
Boston College *
W, 11-4
3/10
Boston College *
L, 4-6
3/12
#8 Ole Miss
W, 4-3 (10)
3/13
#8 Ole Miss
W, 10-8
Miami (FL) (14-3, 2-1)
This Week: 4-1
3/8
Georgia Tech *
L, 4-5 (10)
3/9
Georgia Tech *
W, 6-5
3/10
Georgia Tech *
W, 9-6
3/12
Jackson State
W, 4-3
3/13
Jackson State
W, 8-1
#2 NC State (17-0, 3-0)
This Week: 5-0
3/8
Pittsburgh *
W, 4-3
3/9
Pittsburgh *
W, 21-3
3/10
Pittsburgh *
W, 6-5
3/12
@ Charlotte
W, 6-5
3/13
George Mason
W, 18-3
#8 North Carolina (14-4, 0-3)
This Week: 2-3
3/9
@ #20 Clemson *
L, 2-3
3/9
@ #20 Clemson *
L, 3-17
3/10
@ #20 Clemson *
L, 4-5
3/12
Gardner-Webb
W, 18-8
3/13
@ UNC Wilmington
W, 11-4
Notre Dame (6-9, 2-1)
This Week: 2-2
3/9
@ Wake Forest *
W, 7-4
3/10
@ Wake Forest *
L, 4-7
3/10
@ Wake Forest *
W, 8-7 (10)
3/13
@ Western Carolina
L, 9-16
Pittsburgh (6-9, 0-3)
This Week: 0-5
3/8
@ #5 NC State
L, 3-4
3/9
@ #5 NC State
L, 3-21
3/10
@ #5 NC State
L, 5-6
3/12
Penn State
L, 3-7
3/13
Youngstown State
L, 2-4
Virginia (8-8, 1-2)
This Week: 1-3
3/9
#22 Duke *
W, 11-3
3/10
#22 Duke *
L, 1-2
3/10
#22 Duke *
L, 6-8
3/13
@ Liberty
L, 5-14
Virginia Tech (11-5, 1-2)
This Week: 3-2
3/8
@ #1 Florida State *
L, 8-9 (10)
3/9
@ #1 Florida State *
W, 6-0
3/9
@ #1 Florida State *
L, 2-5
3/12
Richmond
W, 8-6
3/13
Richmond
W, 10-1
Wake Forest (10-8, 1-2)
This Week: 2-2
3/9
Notre Dame *
L, 4-7
3/10
Notre Dame *
W, 7-4
3/10
Notre Dame *
L, 7-8 (10)
3/12
Appalachian State
W, 5-4
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, March 15
Boston College @ Wake Forest
Notre Dame @ #12 Clemson
#7 Louisville @ #24 Duke
#1 Florida State @ #2 NC State
Virginia @ Georgia Tech
Miami (FL) @ #8 North Carolina
Virginia Tech @ Pittsburgh
Saturday, March 16
Boston College @ Wake Forest
Notre Dame @ #12 Clemson
#7 Louisville @ #24 Duke
#1 Florida State @ #2 NC State
Virginia @ Georgia Tech
Miami (FL) @ #8 North Carolina
Virginia Tech @ Pittsburgh
Sunday, March 17
Boston College @ Wake Forest
Notre Dame @ #12 Clemson
#7 Louisville @ #24 Duke
#1 Florida State @ #2 NC State
Virginia @ Georgia Tech
Miami (FL) @ #8 North Carolina
Virginia Tech @ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, March 19
Boston College @ Northeastern
College of Charleston @ #12 Clemson
Central Florida @ #1 Florida State
Georgia Tech @ Mercer
#7 Louisville @ Eastern Kentucky
Columbia @ Miami (FL)
Towson @ #2 NC State
#8 North Carolina @ Liberty
Kent State @ Pittsburgh
High Point @ Virginia Tech
Charlotte @ Wake Forest
Wednesday, March 20
Siena @ Boston College
#12 Clemson vs. College of Charleston (Columbia, SC)
Campbell @ #24 Duke
Florida International @ #1 Florida State
Columbia @ Miami (FL)
