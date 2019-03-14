Around the ACC

ACC teams went 15-5 (.750) again out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 136-51 (.727) in non-conference action on the season.

Clemson (4-0) and NC State (5-0) while NC State (17-0) remains one of two unbeaten teams in the nation this season.

Six teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) are ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (9-6, 1-2) This Week: 2-2 3/8 @ #8 Louisville * L, 0-4 3/9 @ #8 Louisville * L, 4-11 3/10 @ #8 Louisville * W, 6-4 3/12 Holy Cross W, 11-4

#12 Clemson (13-3, 3-0) This Week: 4-0 3/9 #3 North Carolina * W, 3-2 3/9 #3 North Carolina * W, 17-3 3/10 #3 North Carolina * W, 5-4 3/13 #11 Coastal Carolina W, 8-5

#24 Duke (12-5, 2-1) This Week: 3-1 3/9 @ Virginia * L, 3-11 3/10 @ Virginia * W, 2-1 3/10 @ Virginia W, 8-6 3/12 #14 East Carolina W, 7-2

#1 Florida State (13-2, 2-1) This Week: 2-2 3/8 Virginia Tech * W, 9-8 (10) 3/9 Virginia Tech * L, 0-6 3/9 Virginia Tech * W, 5-2 3/12 @ #4 Florida L, 7-20

Georgia Tech (11-6, 1-2) This Week: 2-2 3/8 @ Miami (FL) * W, 5-4 (10) 3/9 @ Miami (FL) * L, 5-6 3/10 @ Miami (FL) * L, 6-9 3/12 Georgia Southern W, 7-6

#7 Louisville (13-4, 2-1) This Week: 4-1 3/8 Boston College * W, 4-0 3/9 Boston College * W, 11-4 3/10 Boston College * L, 4-6 3/12 #8 Ole Miss W, 4-3 (10) 3/13 #8 Ole Miss W, 10-8

Miami (FL) (14-3, 2-1) This Week: 4-1 3/8 Georgia Tech * L, 4-5 (10) 3/9 Georgia Tech * W, 6-5 3/10 Georgia Tech * W, 9-6 3/12 Jackson State W, 4-3 3/13 Jackson State W, 8-1

#2 NC State (17-0, 3-0) This Week: 5-0 3/8 Pittsburgh * W, 4-3 3/9 Pittsburgh * W, 21-3 3/10 Pittsburgh * W, 6-5 3/12 @ Charlotte W, 6-5 3/13 George Mason W, 18-3

#8 North Carolina (14-4, 0-3) This Week: 2-3 3/9 @ #20 Clemson * L, 2-3 3/9 @ #20 Clemson * L, 3-17 3/10 @ #20 Clemson * L, 4-5 3/12 Gardner-Webb W, 18-8 3/13 @ UNC Wilmington W, 11-4

Notre Dame (6-9, 2-1) This Week: 2-2 3/9 @ Wake Forest * W, 7-4 3/10 @ Wake Forest * L, 4-7 3/10 @ Wake Forest * W, 8-7 (10) 3/13 @ Western Carolina L, 9-16

Pittsburgh (6-9, 0-3) This Week: 0-5 3/8 @ #5 NC State L, 3-4 3/9 @ #5 NC State L, 3-21 3/10 @ #5 NC State L, 5-6 3/12 Penn State L, 3-7 3/13 Youngstown State L, 2-4

Virginia (8-8, 1-2) This Week: 1-3 3/9 #22 Duke * W, 11-3 3/10 #22 Duke * L, 1-2 3/10 #22 Duke * L, 6-8 3/13 @ Liberty L, 5-14

Virginia Tech (11-5, 1-2) This Week: 3-2 3/8 @ #1 Florida State * L, 8-9 (10) 3/9 @ #1 Florida State * W, 6-0 3/9 @ #1 Florida State * L, 2-5 3/12 Richmond W, 8-6 3/13 Richmond W, 10-1

Wake Forest (10-8, 1-2) This Week: 2-2 3/9 Notre Dame * L, 4-7 3/10 Notre Dame * W, 7-4 3/10 Notre Dame * L, 7-8 (10) 3/12 Appalachian State W, 5-4

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, March 15

Boston College @ Wake Forest

Notre Dame @ #12 Clemson

#7 Louisville @ #24 Duke

#1 Florida State @ #2 NC State

Virginia @ Georgia Tech

Miami (FL) @ #8 North Carolina

Virginia Tech @ Pittsburgh

Saturday, March 16

Boston College @ Wake Forest

Notre Dame @ #12 Clemson

#7 Louisville @ #24 Duke

#1 Florida State @ #2 NC State

Virginia @ Georgia Tech

Miami (FL) @ #8 North Carolina

Virginia Tech @ Pittsburgh

Sunday, March 17

Boston College @ Wake Forest

Notre Dame @ #12 Clemson

#7 Louisville @ #24 Duke

#1 Florida State @ #2 NC State

Virginia @ Georgia Tech

Miami (FL) @ #8 North Carolina

Virginia Tech @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, March 19

Boston College @ Northeastern

College of Charleston @ #12 Clemson

Central Florida @ #1 Florida State

Georgia Tech @ Mercer

#7 Louisville @ Eastern Kentucky

Columbia @ Miami (FL)

Towson @ #2 NC State

#8 North Carolina @ Liberty

Kent State @ Pittsburgh

High Point @ Virginia Tech

Charlotte @ Wake Forest

Wednesday, March 20

Siena @ Boston College

#12 Clemson vs. College of Charleston (Columbia, SC)

Campbell @ #24 Duke

Florida International @ #1 Florida State

Columbia @ Miami (FL)

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L Clemson 3 0 — 13 3 NC State 3 0 — 17 0 Florida State 2 1 1.0 13 2 Louisville 2 1 1.0 13 4 Notre Dame 2 1 1.0 6 9 Boston College 1 2 2.0 9 6 Wake Forest 1 2 2.0 10 8 Coastal W L GB W L Duke 2 1 — 12 5 Miami (FL) 2 1 — 14 3 Georgia Tech 1 2 1.0 11 6 Virginia 1 2 1.0 8 8 Virginia Tech 1 2 1.0 11 5 North Carolina 0 3 2.0 14 4 Pittsburgh 0 3 2.0 6 9

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 23 3 NR 3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 21 8 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 5 4 NR 3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 2 14 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 22 3 NR 3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 20 15 NR