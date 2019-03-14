Ferrell explains why he did not work out at Clemson's Pro Day

Clelin Ferrell said Thursday “sucked” for him because he could not workout with his former teammates at Clemson’s Pro Day.

The former Clemson defensive end did not participate due to an injured turf toe, which recently flared up. It’s the first time he has suffered from turf toe.

“It just happened a couple of days ago,” the two-time All-American said. “You always look forward to something, but I look forward to this whole process.

“Not being able to go out there with my guys, the last time we will all be on the field together, really hurt. But at the end of the day, I was there. We are friends for life. I was just there for support.”

Watch Ferrell’s interview with the media on TCITV.