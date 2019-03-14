Wilkins says he always has something to prove

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said he had something to prove to the NFL personnel that were in Clemson Thursday for Clemson’s Pro Day.

All 32 NFL teams and one CFL team were in attendance at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. In all, 97 NFL general managers, coaches and scouts watched most of the 24 former Clemson players work out.

“You always have something to proof every time you step out on to the field,” Wilkins said to the media afterward. “You prove your tape right and things they say you can’t do, you prove them wrong. That was fun, especially to be back out here with my teammates, again.

“It was fun to see everybody out here running around. It felt like we were about to get a workout in during the off-season or the summer or something like that. It was great. It was a lot of fun.”

