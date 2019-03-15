Clemson players had little to say after loss to Notre Dame

Clemson players had little to say following Friday’s 9-2 loss to Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson pitcher Davis Sharpe and right fielder Bo Majkowski spoke to the media after the loss. Sharpe started the game and pitched six strong innings, as he allowed just one earned run, while giving up six hits. He did strikeout eight batters and issued two walks in his first loss of the season as a starter.

Sharpe was also credited with driving in one of Clemson’s two runs.

Majkowski had two of the Tigers’ seven hits and drove in one run in the third inning.

Clemson had its five-game winning streak snapped with the loss.