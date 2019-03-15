Clemson to open 2019-20 basketball season against Virginia Tech

GREENSBORO — Clemson University men’s basketball will open the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, Nov. 5 when it hosts Virginia Tech. The game serves as the first of 20 league games Clemson will play next season with the ACC expanding from an 18-game slate to 20.

The Tigers and Hokies will be aired on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The game will serve as the first of two that Clemson and Virginia Tech will play next year during its home-and-home series in 2019-20.

The ACC recently released its schedule matrix for the next three seasons and the opponents for each school.

Clemson plays both of its rivals, Florida State and Georgia Tech, home and away, while also playing home-and-homes with Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The Tigers will be home only to Duke, Miami, Notre Dame and Syracuse. They will travel to play Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Each team plays its two primary rivals every season both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, four at home and four on the road. The full cycle of repeat opponents will be complete following the third year.

To view Clemson’s opponents for 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, please visit ClemsonTigers.com.