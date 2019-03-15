Tigers get on the scoreboard in the third

Trailing 3-0, Clemson got on the scoreboard in the bottom of third inning Friday against Notre Dame.

Bryce Teodosio led off the inning with a bunt single to the mound and then advanced to third on back-to-back wild pitches. That set up Bo Majowski, who singled down the third base line to easily score Teodosio from third base.

The Tigers had an opportunity to put more pressure on the Irish, but Sam Hall popped up to second on a foul ball on a 3-1 count and then Davidson grounded into a double play at second base to end threat.

Clemson trailed 3-1 after three innings.