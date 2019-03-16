Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery: Clemson fans meet their favorite Tigers

Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery: Clemson fans meet their favorite Tigers

Feature

Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery: Clemson fans meet their favorite Tigers

By , 3 hours ago

By: and |

GREENVILLE — Former Clemson players made the day for hundreds of Tiger fans on Saturday at the Haywood Mall in Greenville.

Clemson players Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Treyvon Mullen, Kendall Joseph, Tre Lamar, Austin Bryant, Mitch Hyatt and Ben Boulware, met with their fans, signed autographs and took pictures in the five-hour session.

Check out all the highlights from Saturday’s event in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

No. 12 Clemson struck first against Notre Dame in the bottom of the second inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday, scoring four runs on three hits to take a 4-0 lead over the Fighting Irish. Kyle Wilkie (…)

reply
20hr

When Austin Bryant tore his pectoral muscle during Clemson’s Week 10 win over Louisville, the training staff sat the senior defensive end down and gave him his options. Those options were – have surgery and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home