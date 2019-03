Clemson pitcher Mat Clark pitched an outstanding game for the Tigers on Saturday, going seven innings and only giving up three hits and no runs in a 5-1 win over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Holt Jones closed out the win for the Tigers. Catcher Kyle Wilkie had three hits as Clemson defeated the Irish to even the three-game series.

Watch the post-game press conference with Clark, Wilkie and Jones on TCITV.